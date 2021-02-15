One week after making her relationship Instagram official, JoJo Siwa’s Valentine’s Day post with her girlfriend Kylie gave her followers a glimpse of her Valentine's Day festivities. On Sunday, Feb. 14, the social media personality headed to Instagram to share a never-before-seen photo of the loved-up pair while also realizing that the holiday marked a special milestone for her. Here's everything she had to say about Kylie, whom she called "the most perfect person ever."

While the 17-year-old has been dating Kylie since Jan. 8, she officially introduced fans to her new girlfriend in an Instagram post on Feb. 8, just days after coming out as a member of the LGBTQ community. Although the Dance Moms alum's relationship is pretty new, she didn't hold back when praising her new S.O. in her Valentine's Day post while also revealing it was her first time celebrating the holiday while in a relationship.

"It's my first valentines dayyyy!!" Siwa wrote alongside a playful photo of her on Kylie's back and a video of Kylie blowing a straw at her before errupting into giggles. "No one in the world makes me as happy as this girl does. I'm so thankful to have fallen in love with the most perfect person ever who makes me smile 24/7."

"I love you more thank [sic] you'll ever know!" she concluded.

Over on Kylie's Instagram, she expressed the same sentiments and called Siwa her "best friend."

Alongside a few black-and-white selfies of the lovebirds, she wrote, "Fall in love with your best friend, guys. it’s THE BEST feeling in the entire world. here’s to one month with my favorite human :) i love you sharky."

Siwa commented on her Instagram, "The best ever. I’m so lucky you’re my human. I love you forever and ever."

The pair didn't stop there, as they also kept the V-Day vibes going on Instagram Story. In addition to modeling a new sweatshirt from her girlfriend, which read, "Warning. I am taken. Don't flirt with me for your own safety," Siwa wrote, "Best Valentine's Day Gift. I love you an insane amount" and tagged Kylie.

Kylie posted her own Instagram Story tribute, sharing a photo of Siwa and writing, "Getting to spend Valentine's Day with the BEST human on Earth."

Although their relationship is relatively new, Siwa shared that they had been best friends for over a year before things turned romantic.

While making things official on Feb. 8, Siwa wrote that she was the "happiest [she] [had] ever been."

"After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend… and Since then I've been the happiest I have ever been!" Siwa wrote.

She continued, "She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday [sic]!"

It might be the young couple's first Valentine's together, but judging from their loved-up posts, they have many more 2021 milestones to look forward to together.