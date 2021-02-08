In January, JoJo Siwa came out as a proud member of the LGBTQ community, and soon after, she announced she's in a relationship. While she didn't share her partner's identity at the time, the Dance Moms alum, 17, introduced her fans to her girlfriend in a touching Instagram tribute on Feb. 8. JoJo Siwa's first Instagram with Kylie, her new girlfriend, is in honor of the couple's one-month anniversary, and it's absolutely adorable.

JoJo's post includes two snapshots of them in matching fuzzy onesies, a picture of them embracing in coordinating tie-dyed t-shirts, and video of them jamming out to Justin Bieber's song "As Long as You Love Me." In the caption, she revealed that she and Kylie were best friends for more than a year before they became girlfriends:

After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend... and Since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been! She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!❤️

How sweet is that? Kylie commented, "I love you most ♡ thank you for making me the happiest I’ve ever been :)"

Kylie (whose last name isn't public on Instagram) posted an equally adorable Instagram for their one-month anniversary. She shared a series of black-and-white selfies and a video of them embracing along with this giddy-in-love caption:

fall in love with your best friend, guys. it’s THE BEST feeling in the entire world. here’s to one month with my favorite human :) i love you sharky ♡

"The best ever. I’m so lucky you’re my human. I love you forever and ever❤️," JoJo commented, before adding, "That last video😭"

JoJo first opened up about her relationship while chatting with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Feb. 4. She told the host her "super encouraging" partner inspired her to come out. While FaceTiming with Kylie on Jan. 22, the YouTuber decided to tweet a photo of herself wearing a shirt that read "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever."

At that time, Siwa was working with a group of LGBTQ TikTokers in the Pride House, and she assumed fans would guess the truth about her sexuality as a result. “I don’t really mind [talking about it] because it is true, I do have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world,” she told Fallon.

So sweet.