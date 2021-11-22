JoJo Siwa Revealed How She’s Doing After Her Breakup With Kylie Prew

Along with her dance skills, ponytail, and rainbow wardrobe, JoJo Siwa is known for her unabashed optimism — and her honesty with her fans. While walking the red carpet at the American Music Awards on Nov. 21, Siwa got real about how she’s handling her recent split from Kylie Prew. “I was with my girlfriend for nine months. And those nine months were amazing and incredible. And obviously I've talked about [it], we broke up,” she told People. “And one thing that I'm grateful for is that we're both OK.”

It’s been nearly a month since Siwa announced her breakup on a Nov. 2 episode of Paris Hilton’s This is Paris podcast. At the time, she said Prew was still her “best friend” and she felt “lucky” to have her in her life. Now that the dust has settled, their bond isn’t exactly the same, but Siwa is still doing well. “We obviously aren't as close as we used to be, but we're both OK,” she told People. “And we're both happy, and that's all that matters.”

Prew and Siwa met on a cruise ship, and started off as friends before their relationship turned romantic in late 2020. “I told her my whole spiel that I tell everyone when they ask me my life story,” she recalled in an April 2021 interview with People. "She goes, ‘I could have Googled that. I want to know your life story. You just told me about your career. I want to know about you.’ And I was like, ‘No one's ever asked me that before.’”

She didn’t go into detail about the reasons behind the breakup, but told Hilton it all boiled down to timing. She also said her “hectic schedule” contributed to the split. (In the past, she’s openly discussed the difficulties of maintaining a long-distance relationship.) “We're both so young. She's 17, I'm 18, and we are literally best friends. And I would take a bullet for her, and I know she would do the same for me,” Siwa told Hilton. “We just — literally, right person, wrong time.”

The breakup hasn’t been easy, but Siwa is focusing on the positive. “There's days where I truthfully will cry, and the only thing that I will want is to talk to Ky and I will call and Ky will answer and it's all okay,” she told People on Nov. 19. “And there are other days where we don't talk at all. And I think that either way, it’s OK. I think everyone's life happens differently, but I'm really grateful that I've had Dancing with the Stars, that I've had Dance Pop. It's just kept my brain occupied and it's kept my brain happy and healthy.”

And with so much keeping her busy, including her new reality show Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, Siwa isn’t necessarily prioritizing dating. But in true JoJo Siwa fashion, she’s enjoying the single life and looking forward to falling in love again. “Single JoJo is funny,” she said at the AMAs. “Every day she's like, ‘I want to marry somebody, and then the next day she's like, ‘Ugh, I'm so happy to be single.’”