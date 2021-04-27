Long-distance relationships are rarely easy, and JoJo Siwa is learning that lesson the hard way. On April 26, fans worried the Dance Moms alum and her girlfriend of four months, Kylie Prew, broke up after Siwa posted a tearful Instagram Story, which she captioned, "I. Don't. Like. Saying. Goodbye 😭." Later, she posted a follow-up Story after receiving concerned comments from fans, and JoJo Siwa's quote about her long-distance relationship got so real. "You guys are confused on why I was crying on my last Story. I just have to clarify nothing happened," she explained in a video. "We just are long-distance and we had to say goodbye today and I'm sad." My heart!

According to Siwa, it's always hard when her girlfriend has to leave, but having to say goodbye "just makes the [times] when we get to say hi to each other even more special." She added, "It's the reality of long distance. It's very, very, very hard, but it's the most worth it ever." That same day, she posted a sweet snap with her GF on her grid, which she captioned, "I love you to infinity and beyond:)❤️🚀," so I think it's safe to say these two are as loved-up as ever.

@itsjojosiwa on Instagram

Siwa and Prew first met on a cruise, and though they started off as friends, their relationship eventually turned romantic. During the Feb. 3 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — not long after she came out as a member of the LGBTQ community — Siwa revealed she is in a relationship. "I do have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world," she gushed to Fallon, and a few days later, she and Prew celebrated their one-month anniversary. Since then, the duo has shared plenty of cute pics together, even though their LDR keeps them from being together as much as Siwa would like.

However, Siwa is willing to deal with the sacrifices of long distance for Prew. Siwa credits Prew with helping her come out, and as the dancer explained to People during an April 2021 interview, Prew has also helped her deal with the backlash from trolls. "She never cares what the internet said about us," Siwa told People. "It's nice to have somebody in my life like that." Here's hoping the distance never keeps these two apart.