All right, y’all, it might be time to panic. JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew — the Dance Moms alum slash Dancing With The Stars performer and her girlfriend of just under a year — have reportedly called it quits. Sources suggest that the two haven’t been seen together for a while, and Siwa’s Instagram posts have hinted at drama in recent months. But did Jojo Siwa and Kylie Prew break up for real?

According to reports from Us Weekly and The Sun, the answer is a very sad yes. “JoJo and Kylie did break up,” a source told Us Weekly on Oct. 21, explaining that they parted ways about two weeks prior. “Some [Dancing With the Stars] cast are aware about the breakup.” (Elite Daily reached out to Prew and a rep for Siwa for comment on the reports, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

The rumored split comes after Siwa gushed that she and Prew “both want to be together for forever” in Aug. 2021. Which, yes, has now shattered my heart into a million little pieces.

Though Siwa and Prew make an undeniably adorable pair, fans first started to speculate that something may be wrong on Oct. 9, when Siwa shared a cryptic Instagram post about having “a WEEK.” (Yes, in caps!)

“My brain has never been so overwhelmed/overloaded with not only work but also personal life,” Siwa wrote. “This week of my life has taught me SO much. Live in the moment. Smile however you can. Whatever it takes to be happy, do it.”

Shortly thereafter, on Oct. 13, Siwa told Us Weekly that she was able to “overcome” her emotions by focusing on dance and relying on the strength of her DWTS coach, Jenna Johnson.

“Everyone always says dance is an escape, dance is a place where you can express yourself and I’ve always said, ‘That’s cheesy,’ and dance is just the place to have fun and kill it and do good and do your thing,” Siwa said. “But this week, I really learned that it is a little escape... This week was very, very extreme and something that I had never gone through and something that I’ve never felt before.”

Siwa has reportedly continued to rely on Johnson for support, too. “Jenna’s like a big sister,” the source told Us Weekly.

Here’s hoping she continues to find peace and happiness. Oof, breakups are the worst.