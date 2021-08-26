JoJo Siwa Said The Sweetest Thing About Her Future With Her GF Kylie

JoJo Siwa is so in love with her girlfriend, and I so love to see it. The Dance Moms alum gushed about her romance during an Aug. 26 interview with Us Weekly, and after hearing what she has to say, I’m certain JoJo Siwa’s quote about staying with Kylie Prew “forever” will have you convinced they’re one of the cutest celebrity couples around. “I think we are able to communicate really well,” she said of Prew, her girlfriend of nearly nine months. “And I think both of our intentions are super genuine and we both want the same outcome of this relationship, you know, we both want to be together for forever and we both just want to be there for each other.”

Siwa said she feels “really, really happy and lucky” to be with Prew, and despite the distance, she told fans they’re doing better than ever. The key to Siwa and Prew’s long-distance relationship: open and honest communication, which means they don’t “do secrets” or “hold things from each other.” As Siwa told Us Weekly, “We’re both super honest and we tell each other where we’re going, what we’re doing. Like, trust is a huge thing with long-distance. And I think that us trusting each other is what makes it work.” A+ advice, JoJo.

Being open and honest with each other has definitely helped their relationship succeed, especially since Siwa lives in California and Prew in Florida. Siwa said the only reason why they haven’t let the distance get between them is because they constantly check up on each other. “FaceTime was our best friend, is our best friend,” she continued. “I mean, we technically still are long-distance, but she’s been out in California for a minute now, which has been really nice, but we both just make it work, you know?”

In January, Siwa came out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community when she shared an Instagram photo of herself wearing a T-shirt that read, “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.” One month later, Siwa introduced the world to her girlfriend when she celebrated her and Prew’s one-month dating anniversary. "After being my best friend for over a year, January 8, 2021, I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend,” the “Boomerang” singer said at the time. “And since then, I've been the happiest I have ever been!" And she’s been showing Prew plenty of love on IG ever since.

Siwa and Prew make a great couple, and as Siwa told Us Weekly, she’s lucky to have found love so young. “I never wanted to grow up and then have somebody come into my life in that way. I wanted to meet somebody who I was in love with when I was young,” she said, and that definitely seemed to have happened for her. Here’s hoping these two stay together forever and ever!