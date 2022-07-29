Zayn Malik just debuted a new hairstyle on Instagram and his dreamy vibe is guaranteed to suck the breath right out of your chest for more than one reason. As of Thursday, July 28, Zayn officially has pink hair once more. Obviously, his fans, yours truly included, are freaking out about it because, honestly, how could you not fall directly in love? His post already has already garnered over 4 million likes making it one of his most successful hairstyles to date. Changing his hairstyle is far from new territory for the 29-year-old father and musician, but I have an inkling this new look is about more than just a vibe adjustment.

First and foremost though, I must discuss this selfie. In this beauty writer’s humble opinion, the former One Direction member couldn’t have looked more fine if he tried. In the Instagram post, Zayn’s newly soft, pink hair was tousled like he’d, perhaps recently hopped out of the shower or found himself caught in the rain (romantic, right?). His dark roots still took up about an inch of his hair’s length, giving it a punkish, grown-in kind of look, and his beard was also back to his go-to, five o’clock shadow style. To complete the artfully undone vibe, Zayn wore a mesh tank top that showed off some of his tattoos. It was truly a steamy moment.

Usually, Zayn can’t keep a hairstyle for more than a few months, but he’s been flying under the radar lately. The last time fans got to see him switch up his look was back in January 2022, when he announced the launch of his new art-inspired line of merch. Previously, Zayn had been spotted with a close-cropped cut, but in his Paynt by Zayn posts on Instagram, the musician showed off grown-out, wavy hair.

Over the years, Zayn’s pretty much done every color under the sun. His hair has been blue, blond, grey, lilac, and, of course, he’s been pink before. To fans, these changes usually signal some new kind of creative endeavor. After all, one of the first things he did after leaving One Direction was dye his hair lime green.

Deciphering the meaning behind Zayn’s hair is practically learning a new language unto itself. Back when he debuted a blond mohawk in December 2020, fans were convinced he had a new album coming out. Lo and behold, a few weeks later, on Jan. 15, 2021, his third studio album Nobody Is Listening dropped. The last time Zayn went pink was in 2018. Three days later, his single “Too Much” dropped, so there is definitely a method to the fans’ madness. I’m not saying that there’s a 100% chance that Zayn is dropping new music soon, but I’d keep my ears open.