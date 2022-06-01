While Liam Payne's Going Off On 1D, Zayn's Dropping An Entire Merch Collection

Zayn — or Zayn Malik, if you’re not into mononyms — is staying out of his former boy bandmates’ drama by focusing on fashion. While Liam Payne is being messy in public and spilling tea to mixed reviews from fans and very-much-not-fans on Twitter, Zayn appears to be keeping his focus firmly on style (not to be confused with Harry Styles). Paynt by Zayn, a collection of casual separates and miscellaneous merch items, dropped Wednesday, June 1, and featured original artwork by One Direction’s former edgy, misunderstood bad boy.

Paynt by Zayn — which is clearly a nod to his name change from Zain to Zayn, and not related to Liam Payne — is all about bright colors, serving major pop art vibes with more than a dash of Keith Haring thrown in for good measure. The tees, joggers, hoodies, and other merch is pure summer: whimsy, warmth, and vibrancy. Quite frankly, after a less than baller 2021, Zayn could use a little sunshine.

The 29-year-old father and musician ended 2021 in the midst of a rough patch, calling it quits with Gigi Hadid, his long-term girlfriend and mother of his 1-year-old daughter, Khai. The breakup did not go well, culminating in charges being filed against him for alleged assault which, in turn, led to his record label dropping him. Since that tumultuous time, Zayn has largely been off the radar — but maybe on the dating apps? — except for a collab with sunglasses brand Arnette. With Paynt by Zayn, it looks like the musician is hoping to spend more time in the fashion world.

We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

What is the Paynt by Zayn Limited Collection?

The Paynt by Zayn Limited Collection is a merch line by former boy band member Zayn that’s available for a short time, only online. There’s no telling if the collection is a one-and-done type of deal or if there will be more merch in the future.

According to the website, the collection shows off some of Zayn’s own art which, as I mentioned, is very pop art-inspired. “Each piece pulls inspiration from the personal artwork of Zayn Malik,” reads the description under each clothing item, “and incorporates elements of his designs into the apparel.”

What’s in the Paynt by Zayn Limited Collection?

The Paynt by Zayn collection features a range of casual separates that can be mixed and matched. The vibe across all nine clothing items is definitively athleisure. There are also a few accessories like hats and notebooks as well as the very athletic-looking Doodle Backpack ($70, Paynt by Zayn).

How much does Paynt by Zayn cost?

Pricing on Paynt by Zayn is what you’d expect from a celeb-backed merch drop, meaning you’ll pay a bit more for basics because of who designed them. Separates start at $30, the price of almost every tee in the collection, and go up to $75, the price of the Doodle Bomber Jacket. A pair of the Block Print Joggers ($55, Paynt by Zayn) is the second most affordable item while long-sleeved tops cost a bit more depending on the cut: the Paynt Canvas Crewneck ($50 Paynt by Zayn) is cheaper than the Block Print Hoodie ($65, Paynt by Zayn), for example.

If you want to get in on the action without breaking the bank, you could opt for the accessories. There’s a beanie, a baseball cap, and a notebook all under $25.

Where can I buy Paynt by Zayn?

Shop the Paynt by Zayn Limited Collection online starting on Wednesday, June 1. Given how intense Zayn’s fanbase continues to be, you’re gonna want to snatch up these separates sooner rather than later.