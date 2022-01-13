Zayn Malik is back in the dating pool... maybe. The singer — or his doppelgänger — was reportedly spotted on a dating app in Ottsville, Pennsylvania, only 30 minutes away from where he used to stay at Yolanda Hadid’s farm in New Hope, Pennsylvania. Malik’s reported profile was on WooPlus, a “dating app for curvy people to find and enjoy love,” per its website. So is Malik actually on this dating app? Let’s discuss (and potentially over-analyze) this rumor.

First things first: There’s a reason that people didn’t immediately write this profile off as a catfish. Per Page Six, this specific dating app requires users to verify their identity with facial recognition software. Now, IDK how advanced this technology is, but that certainly sounds like it would be difficult to fake.

But still, there’s no way to confirm the profile is actually Malik unless he shares that information himself. A spokesperson for the app told Page Six, “Due to the terms and policy of WooPlus, we cannot confirm any information regarding it. We are dedicated to managing a privacy-secure environment for each user.” (Elite Daily reached out to Malik’s rep for comment and did not hear back in time for publication.)

Fair enough, but still why is everyone convinced Malik is on this app? Well, a picture’s worth a thousand words. Screenshots of Malik’s reported profile have surfaced, featuring selfies of the 29-year-old (or his secret twin), that are pretty convincing.

WooPlus

The profile, named under the name of Zed, bears a striking resemblance to Malik. And the leaked screenshots of the man in question include him taking the authentication test, a video in which you have to make each face that pops up on your screen to prove you are not a robot or a catfish.

On Jan. 7, a video of the star reportedly going through the authentication process was posted on YouTube.

Still, not everyone is convinced that this profile actually belongs to the singer. Another reported screenshot of his profile claims that he has no kids despite Malik sharing his daughter Khai, 1, with his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

Per the same screenshot, “Zed” is 180 centimeters — which is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches, Malik’s real height — and earns “$150k+” per year. That plus sign might be doing heavy duty there, but sure.

Back in 2016, Malik gave Billboard insight into what he’s physically attracted to, saying, “I like girls that are a bit chunky in certain areas — the nice areas. I like a fuller woman.” (For the record, let me correct Malik: all of your areas are “nice areas!”)

Of course, not every person — A-list or not — is totally truthful on dating apps. But it seems to be a fair assumption that Malik would know his fans would take note of this profile and any discrepancies with his public persona (if it is, in fact, him).

Some critics on TikTok have even started to theorize that this profile was simply a clever marketing ploy. “Sounds like an undercover ad or publicity scheme,” one wrote. Another agreed, guessing, “He is 100% in on this as an ad for the app.”

The app could use some good PR, too. On Dec. 23, 2021, Cosmopolitan published a piece about how size-inclusive dating apps, specifically WooPlus, can be more fetishizing than empowering. Anni Irish, the writer of the story, explained her experience, saying, “It was clear that while this app marketed itself as ‘inclusive,’ it enabled men looking to sexualize bigger bodies and prey on the women who inhabited them.”

Only time (or Malik himself) can tell if the profile is really him looking for love, a clever publicity stunt, or a secret twin. In the meantime though, there’s no harm in setting your dating app location to Ottsville, Pennsylvania.