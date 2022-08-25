Ever since she broke the internet with a single Instagram Live story involving two eyebrows and one razor, Doja Cat’s lack of eyebrows has been the moment — and not just because you can’t see them anymore. With the freed-up space on her brow-ridge, Doja Cat’s no-brows makeup has been beyond amazing. She’s transformed her brow-ridges into canvases, and she is *for sure* an artist. Doja’s no-eyebrows makeup has popped off far beyond my wildest dreams. Fortune truly favors the bold and the browless.
Celebrities have been lovingthe no-eyebrows look lately, but for the most part, they’ve stuck to the low-commitment move of simply bleaching them away. Kim Kardashian, Dove Cameron, Julia Fox, and Kendall Jenner have all rocked the barely there brow style. Not surprisingly, given her “go big or go home” energy Doja Cat did not come to play when it came to this trend. Instead, much to her makeup artist’s horror, she lathered up her brows on Thursday, Aug. 4, and shaved them right off for all her fans to see. No muss, no fuss. Ever since then, Doja Cat’s been living her best makeup life.
So far, Doja Cat’s created super sharp, colorful, and detailed looks. She’s mastered hearts, flowers, and even some futuristic, abstract styles. Even her simple brow makeup has much more going on than might meet the eye. For most of her looks, she’s been using Glisten Cosmetics’ Wet Liners as well as Suva Beauty’s Hydra Liners. Since these products require a brush to apply, Doja Cat has been achieving maximum precision and pulling off some incredibly complex makeup tricks. Getting rid of her eyebrows may have turned into the biggest makeup slay of 2022, and you can check out all of her most graphic looks below.