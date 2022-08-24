House Of The Dragon's First Episode Had So Many Subtle GOT Easter Eggs

Subtlety isn’t really the first thing to come to mind when thinking about the Game of Thrones universe. And on a macro scale, the House of the Dragon premiere was not subtle at all when it came to reminding fans how intrinsically the prequel series is to Game of Thrones. Not only did Daenerys get a shoutout right off the bat, but the first episode also included that oh-so-familiar score and a character literally saying “a song of ice and fire” out loud just in case you needed more reminders we’re back in Westeros. However, for all its heavy-handed callbacks, the House of the Dragon premiere actually did hide some truly subtle Game of Thrones easter eggs that only the most eagle-eyed superfans will catch. Don’t worry about rewatching the ep and pausing every frame to try to find the secrets — thankfully, fans have shared their findings online.

Most of the GoT references in House of the Dragon’s premiere episode were immediately obvious to even the least attentive viewer. The series opened with a card explaining the new time period: 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen. And Dany stans got even more love when her ancestor Rhaenyra shouted her famous command “Dracarys,” ordering her dragon to burn the corpse of her short-lived brother. These references, along with Viserys’ speech about a foreboding “song of ice and fire” which preceded the original show’s epic score, were all very clear nudges for casual fans, but the real superfans caught some more interesting details that you might have missed.

One of the coolest fashion statements came at the end of the episode, when Rhaenyra donned royal regalia to accept her father offering the Iron Throne to her. If you look closely at her golden necklace, it actually contains the sigils of every house in Westeros.

And that’s not the only familiar shot. Fans also notice the new series alluded to Game of Thrones’ destructive finale by replicating one of the original show’s last scenes.

The new series also showed off an important object that had been mentioned in Game of Thrones before. The premiere saw Daemon Targaryen gift his niece Rhaenyra a Valyrian steel necklace called Dark Sister. Back in Season 2 of GoT, Arya Stark mentioned Dark Sister’s history in a conversation with Tywin Lannister, recalling that Visenya Targaryen, sister of the first Targaryen king Aegon, wielded a Valyrian steel sword called Dark Sister.

That’s not the only time Game of Thrones referenced important details in House of the Dragon. Probably the most direct example of this was when Joffrey Baratheon was first getting to know Margaery Tyrell and regaling her with the Targaryen family’s bloody history. He straight-up says Rhaenyra’s fate out loud, as fans noticed on Reddit — but don’t watch the clip unless you want to be spoiled!

Superfans also recalled Shireen Baratheon was reading about the exact conflict depicted in House of the Dragon in Season 5 of GoT, right before her father Stannis burned her alive.

Oh, and of course, although the new show is all about the Targaryens, the Starks got some love, too. Fans were delighted to hear a familiar name at the end of the premiere: Rickon Stark. Of course, the Rickon Stark who introduced himself as the Lord of Winterfell in House of the Dragon is not the Rickon Stark GoT fans are most familiar with. This Rickon is several generations older than Sansa, Arya, and Bran’s little brother.

Since House of the Dragon is so inextricably connected to Game of Thrones, fans should keep their eyes peeled for a lot more easter eggs in the upcoming episodes. The series airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.