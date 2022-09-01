It seems like Harry Styles just adores Olivia Wilde, and according to reports, the lovebirds have been doing some ~late night talking~ about their future together. The couple first met in September 2020 on the set of their upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling, which will be released in theaters on Sep. 23. They reportedly started dating in January 2021, and one year and 8 months into their relationship, Styles and Wilde (an iconic last name pairing, BTW) have reportedly “talked engagement.” 👀 Deep breaths, everyone!

“Harry and Olivia have talked engagement,” a source claimed to Us Weekly on Sep. 1, “but they’re in no rush to get engaged.” OK, OK, so it doesn’t sound like wedding bells will be ringing anytime soon. Still, a potential wedding is some serious stuff! The only thing more serious? Children. According to the Us insider, Styles “wants children of his own one day,” but isn’t ready to “get married and start a family” just yet.

They might not be ready to get hitched or have children together right this second, but the popstar and director are reportedly reaching another relationship milestone. Per the Us source, “Harry and Olivia have been looking at property in London together and want to find a place of their own in LA.” In other words, they’re apparently on the lookout for Harry and Olivia’s House.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Don’t expect to hear any direct confirmation from the couple though. During an Aug. 22 Rolling Stone interview, Styles talked about how he enjoys his privacy. “I’ve never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it’s benefited me positively,” he said.

Wilde echoed her beau’s sentiment when speaking to Variety on Aug. 24. “I’m not going to say anything about [our relationship] because I’ve never seen a relationship benefit from being dragged into the public arena,” she said. “We both go out of our way to protect our relationship; I think it’s out of experience, but also just out of deep love.”

There you have it: This duo may be talking about their future, but that doesn’t mean we’ll be hearing about it. My one request? Please let there be an engagement-related song on Styles’ next album. I’ll need something to overanalyze.