Olivia Opened Up About Her “Deep Love” For Harry

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ romantic relationship is well-known... even if neither Wilde nor Styles ever really talk about it. Though the duo is frequently spotted together (and Wilde’s dance moves at Styles’ concerts have gone viral on TikTok many times over), the couple prefers to keep the details of their romance out of the public eye — and yes, it’s on purpose. During an Aug. 24 interview with Variety, Wilde opened up (slightly) about Styles, and you’re going to want to see what she said about their relationship.

“I’m not going to say anything about it because I’ve never seen a relationship benefit from being dragged into the public arena,” Wilde told the outlet. “We both go out of our way to protect our relationship; I think it’s out of experience, but also just out of deep love.” OK, OK, so not a lot of details there, but “deep love” is certainly something!

It sounds like their professional relationship is just as full of admiration. During the interview, Wilde said, “We found the perfect Jack [Styles’ character], and luckily, it’s kind of magical that it ended up being our first choice.”

Having a musician on set didn’t hurt, either. Wilde explained how Styles wrote one of the most important songs of the film: “In prep, Harry called me and said, ‘What’s the trigger song? Like, what’s the melody?’ I said, ‘I don’t know. I’m going to different writers to write it. Do you have anything in mind?’ And he said, ‘I’ll think about it.’ Five minutes later, he sent me a demo from his piano, and it was what ended up in the film. He called me and said, ‘What about this?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s it. That’s it. And that’s really insane that you did that in five minutes.’”

Greg Doherty/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The director also spoke not-too-fondly of celebrity gossip, shedding a little more light onto why she wants to protect her relationship in the first place. “The whole culture of celebrity gossip is interesting as a distracting tool to numb people from the greater pains of the world,” she explained. “Escapism is really a very human quality, searching for something to anesthetize the painful reality of so many people’s lives. I don’t blame people for seeking escapism, but I think the tabloid media is a tool to pit women against one another and to shame them.”

Considering the recent headlines surrounding Wilde and her ex Jason Sudeikis, her stance makes total sense. ICYMI, while Wilde was on-stage, presenting Don’t Worry Darling at CinemaCon in April, she was served custody papers from Sudeikis. She opened up about the shocking moment to Variety, “I hated that this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing. To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do; I’m not easily distracted.”

She added, “But, you know, sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.” Oof.

Here’s hoping Wilde is able to leave all that messiness in the past and focus on “deep love” in the future.