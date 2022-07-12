Mondays look way different in Bachelor Nation these days — instead of the classic one-lead format, Season 19 features two Bachelorettes, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. This twofer of a season means more men — 32 to be exact — and probably more drama. No one knows exactly how the season will play out, but it’s clear Rachel and Gabby are in for a wild ride. To help you keep track of everything, here’s your week-by-week recap of who went home on Gabby and Rachel’s Bachelorette season.

When franchise host Jesse Palmer took to Clayton Echard’s “After The Final Rose” stage to announce what’s in store for The Bachelorette Season 19, he had a surprise up his sleeve: The next installment of the ABC show would have two leads, both Gabby and Rachel, who were simultaneously broken up with on Clayton’s season of The Bachelor.

In the months since the announcement, Gabby and Rachel’s friendship and excitement over taking this Bachelorette journey together had fans pumped for their joint season. But now that their season has arrived, Gabby and Rachel have to get down to the hard work of dwindling down a huge group of suitors to find their fiancés.

As always, some goodbyes will be shocking, while other eliminations will come after weeks of hate-watching. Here’s the rundown of everyone who has peaced out so far.

The Bachelorette Episode 1 Eliminations (July 11)

On Night 1 of this new Bachelorette format, the contestants came to make an impression with a ton of wild entrances (see: a children’s choir singing “Clayton sucks”) and memorable moments — like Tino and Rachel reclaiming the concept of stairs with a hot makeout session.

As Gabby and Rachel started meeting the men, they noticed something was a little off: No one was making the move to kiss either of them. A quick cut to the men discussing their strategies showed why — some of the contestants didn’t want to kiss both of them, so they decided to abstain from getting physical on Night 1. Although the idea is thoughtful in theory, the men who didn’t follow that plan had a much more successful night.

Case in point: After Rachel’s makeout sesh with Tino, he got her First Impression Rose, upsetting Aven and Jordan V., with whom she also hit it off. Gabby then handed her First Impression Rose to Mario, who joked around with Gabby and unpacked what it means for him to open up to her. Erich was really disappointed by this decision, especially after their kiss, but Gabby also kissed Mario and said she liked the questions he asked.

Both the leads struggled to come to decisions about who to eliminate, because they weren’t able to talk to each contestant — there are only so many hours in a night — but host Jesse Palmer’s perfectly timed, very scripted pep talk encouraged them to forge their own paths this season. For the first time, audiences saw how this season might go with Rachel and Gabby getting to discuss who they’re into and who they’re ready to eliminate — and it’s not going to follow the traditional pattern.

On Night 1, the two leads broke Bachelor Nation rules by canceling the first rose ceremony and instead having a very intimate breakup with Roby and the twins, Justin Y. and Joey. This decision to keep all the rest of the men, even the ones they didn’t talk to, leaves a lot of men (29 to be exact) to continue pursuing Gabby and Rachel. Here are all the contestants going into Week 2:

Alec

Aven

Brandan

Chris

Colin

Erich

Ethan

Hayden

Jacob

James

Jason

John

Johnny

Jordan H.

Jordan V.

Justin B.

Kirk

Logan

Mario

Matt

Michael

Nate

Quincey

Ryan

Spencer

Termayne

Tino

Tyler

Zach

The Bachelorette continues Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.