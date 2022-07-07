This Bachelorette Contestant’s Bio May Hint At Who He Wants To Date

Season 19 of The Bachelorette is going to pack a punch with a new format: two leads at the same time. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia have 32 men to get to know, date, and hopefully fall in love with, all in the span of one regular-length season. One man after their hearts on The Bachelorette is Erich Schwer, a real estate analyst who lives in Los Angeles. True to form, his ABC bio divulges random tidbits about him, including that that he’s into “taller women” (which may be a clue about who he ends up pursuing, since Gabby is 5’ 9”) and he “has no interest in going into an escape room.” But there’s more to Erich than these very specific fun facts. Here’s everything you need to know about him as you watch his ~journey~ unfold on screen.

Although Erich has an understated social media presence, his Instagram and LinkedIn *do* give a lot of background info on his work and hobbies. He’s clearly outdoorsy, active, and very obsessed with dogs. Erich also seems to have a funny streak; his IG handle is a jokey play on his name, @oh_for_schwer. Fans know that Gabby loves a good joke and Rachel loves an easy going guy so Erich could potentially catch both of their eyes.

Erich Schwer’s Job

If Erich’s LinkedIn is any indication, he seems pretty committed to his professional life, which could win him “here for the right reasons” points for not trying to play the fame game. His LinkedIn profile says he got a bachelor’s degree in marketing with a concentration in professional sales from Elon University in North Carolina after a year at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.

Not shockingly for a Bachelor Nation contestant, Erich is a bonafide frat boy: Sigma Chi to be exact. His LinkedIn profile even describes his frat duties including “coordinate all major events” and “security.”

After college, Erich spent some time living in New York’s West Village neighborhood working for a variety of energy and real estate companies. Now, Erich is an acquisition analyst for a company called Rexford Industrial in Los Angeles. His ABC bio simplified this to “real estate analyst.”

Erich Schwer’s Family & Hometown

Erich grew up in Bedminster, New Jersey. Based on his Instagram, he has a sister named Elise, who is also very active and outdoorsy (she runs marathons), a mom named Donna, and an Instagramless dad.

Basically everyone on The Bachelorette talks about how family-oriented they are, but Erich already has some proof, including his Father’s Day post, photos of him supporting his sister during her marathons, and cute group family pics from vacation.

Erich Schwer’s Age

Erich was born on January 7, 1993, making him 29, three years older than Rachel and two years younger than Gabby. The cast is generally young, with Erich on the older side of the spectrum. Erich is also a Capricorn, a sign known for being sensitive and patient. Let’s hope he lives up to the description.

Erich Schwer’s Instagram

Erich’s Instagram posts go all the way back to 2014 and mainly feature outdoor activities like biking, surfing, and fishing. In the early days of his Instagram, he posted a hilarious TBT to a time when he clearly used a straightener instead of embracing his natural curls. He’s also posted since the end of filming, sharing outdoor shots in California sporting a mullet.

Erich’s Instagram following may be small now, but it’s bound to blow up after the premiere of Season 19 on July 11. Only time will tell if his outdoorsy style and high-powered job will check the boxes for Gabby or Rachel.