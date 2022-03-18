4 Theories About How TF Gabby And Rachel's Bachelorette Season Will Work
If they have to fight over one man again, so help me...
Bachelor Nation emerged from Season 26 of The Bachelor with not just one, but two new Bachelorettes. In Season 19 of The Bachelorette, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are going to share the title and all the responsibilities that come with it — along with the hope that they’ll both find lasting love by the end of the season. But, having two Bachelorettes is an unprecedented move, and it’s one that has fans questioning how Gabby and Rachel’s Bachelorette season will work.
Gabby and Rachel just spent The Bachelor Season 19 going after the same guy (Clayton Echard, in case you somehow missed that) and now fans are concerned they might end up competing with each other. Season 11 of The Bachelorette also began with two Bachelorettes (Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson), but that season began with the contestants voting to select which one of them wanted to date. But, The Bachelorette creator Mike Fleiss has already promised fans that Season 19 of the show will not “pit” Gabby and Rachel against each other.
“After unwaveringly supporting each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of The Bachelor, fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will stand by each other's side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love," ABC said in a press release.
So that just leaves the question: How will Season 19 of The Bachelorette work? Here are a few theories.
Season 19 of The Bachelorette will premiere Monday, July 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.