ABC Announced TWO Bachelorettes For Season 19

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia had a rough time at the end of Clayton Echard’s Bachelor season. After he told them that he was in love with all of his final three contestants, he convinced them both to stay and meet his family... only to send both of them home a few days later. All that heartbreak is behind Gabby and Rachel now, though, as The Bachelorette Season 19 will see them move forward and step into the lead role together.

More to come...