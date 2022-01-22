Gabby From The Bachelor Has Quite A Backstory Within The Franchise

Usually, when most contestants first appear on The Bachelor, that’s their first foray into Bachelor Nation. But Gabby Windey from this season of The Bachelor is not like most contestants. She has past history with not just one, but two men from Bachelor Nation, so hopefully that makes her all the more prepared as she pursues a relationship with Bachelor Clayton Echard. Here’s everything you need to know about this contestant who’s already making a big name for herself in Bachelor Nation.

In December 2021, Bachelor Nation alums Dean Unglert and Blake Horstmann revealed that they both have history with Gabby that goes way back to before her time on Season 26 of The Bachelor. Gabby recently went on the Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation podcast to provide some clarifying details. She explained that Dean was one of her first loves when they dated at the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs over 12 years ago. Meanwhile, she and Blake were more casual. She said, “We had spent time together and stuff but definitely no, like, official dating, like, no really kind of formal, no exclusivity.”

Both of Gabby’s relationships with these Bachelor Nation alums are far in the past, and now she’s more focused on her relationship with Clayton. “It was just so long ago,” Gabby said. “It’s a distant past from my experience on The Bachelor and you know, Clayton and I’s story, it’s very much its own thing. I’m always really grateful that it was so far in the past, so I could focus more on Clayton and kind of separate [everything].”

Here are all the important details to know about Gabby as she goes on her journey to find love with Clayton.

Gabby Windey’s Real Job

Gabby is a 30-year-old ICU nurse based in Denver, Colorado. According to her LinkedIn page, she works at the University of Colorado Hospital. However, in June 2021, Gabby posted that she now lives “10 mins from the beach” along with a photo tagged at Venice Beach in California, so it looks like she relocated to the West Coast.

Gabby also spent years as a cheerleader for the Denver Broncos. Pictures in her Instagram dating back to 2014 show her cheering, and she left the team in 2020, writing on Instagram at the time, “No words can describe my experience as a DBC. I will always be extremely grateful for these years and the people I’ve met along the way.”

In 2021, Gabby became the first woman to receive the Pop Warner Humanitarian Award. The award is usually given to football players, but Gabby earned it for her work as an ICU nurse at the University of Colorado Hospital in 2020.

Gabby Windey’s Instagram

Gabby is super active on Instagram, posting a ton of fun beachside photos. In addition to highlighting her time as a Broncos cheerleader, her Instagram showcases Gabby’s many close friendships. In the caption of one post, she wrote, “I will never lose sight of how grateful and lucky I am to hold such close and special friendships. These relationships bring me endless amounts of joy and meaning and happiness, and I could go on and on about how much they all mean to me.”

Gabby Windey Facts

According to Gabby’s ABC bio, she has a goldendoodle named Leonardo who’s part of a package deal with her. She’s also terrified of humpback whales but would love to see one from afar and she someday wants to stomp grapes in Italy. Both activities seem like excellent date options for The Bachelor, so if Clayton or the producers are paying attention, maybe Gabby can get the chance to cross some items off her bucket list during this season.

Season 26 of The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.