Turns Out, This Bachelor Contestant Dated Blake & Dean Before Clayton

Bachelor Nation is very connected... ahem, perhaps, too connected? Apparently, one of the Bachelor contestants from Clayton’s season, Gabby Windey, dated two other Bachelor stars, Blake Horstmann and Dean Unglert. During an episode of Horstmann’s Behind The Rose podcast in October, he revealed that he and Unglert had a pattern of being interested in the same women — and now it seems like Clayton Echard could be joining the club.

“[Dean and I] like the same girls, man,” Horstmann said, referencing the fact that they both were interested in Caelynn Miller-Keyes (whom Unglert is still dating) and Windey. “I didn’t know Dean until obviously, like, 2018, but Gabby was a good friend of one of my very good friends from college,” he added, per Us Weekly.

Back in the day, Hortsmann said that he and Gabby were actually together “for a couple of months.” And he found out recently that she dated Unglert, too. “I don’t know how it came up, but one time... Dean mentioned Gabby — and I was like, ‘How do you know Gabby?’ And he was like, ‘Dude, she was, like, my girl in college, you know, we were in love and blah blah.’”

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But there’s no bad blood between these exes. Both Horstmann and Unglert think that Windey will make an impression during Echard’s season. “She’s fun. She has a very outgoing personality, very loud, like, when she walks into a room, you know she’s in a room,” Horstmann said. So if that’s what Echard is looking for, Windey could go far in the show.

Unglert has an even more optimistic prediction. Apparently, he told Bachelor producers during casting, “If she gets selected for the show, she’ll either win the show or she’ll be the next Bachelorette.”

And based on ABC’s Bachelor promo, it looks like their guesses are right on the money. In what might be the most ~dramatic~ teaser ever, Echard is seen telling Windey and another contestant that he’s been “intimate” with both of them.

Of course, there is a chance this scene didn’t really play out that way — lest we forget about the magic of frankenbiting! Still, Windey’s dramatic presence in the promo does hint at her having (at the very least) an exciting storyline on the show.

Only time will tell what really goes down during Echard’s season, but I, for one, can’t wait to see if Horstmann and Unglert’s predictions come true.