Everything To Know About The Bachelor's Latest Pilot Contestant

First there was Jake Pavelka. Then there was Peter Weber. And now a new Bachelor Nation pilot is flying high with Bachelor Clayton Echard. Rachel Recchia is a professional pilot who’s forming a strong connection with Clayton during Season 26 of The Bachelor. When Rachel saw that the first one-on-one date of the season was a helicopter ride but she didn’t get to go on it with Clayton, she was disappointed that she didn’t get to show off her pilot skills with him. But in the Jan. 31 episode, Rachel got her own one-on-one date with Clayton and some real sparks flew between them.

During their date in Houston, Rachel and Clayton went horseback riding before enjoying a backyard barbecue. After that, things got real during dinner when Rachel talked to Clayton about her previous relationship. She said that she always knew she wanted to be a pilot, but her last partner wasn’t supportive of her career. Clayton promised never to try to hold her back and Rachel said that it was all she needed to hear from him. It looks like Rachel is a strong frontrunner now, so here’s everything you need to know about her as the season continues.

