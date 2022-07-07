Jason From The Bachelorette Is Pretty Big In The Sports World

Starting July 11, 32 men will be vying for time with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia on Season 19 of The Bachelorette. One contestant doesn’t have far to travel to the Bachelor Mansion — Jason Alabaster lives in Los Angeles, where he works in finance and keeps up with his tennis hobby from college. His Instagram is private, making him one of Gabby and Rachel’s most mysterious suitors on The Bachelorette, but there’s still plenty to discover about Jason.

If Jason’s big smile wasn’t a good enough indication of his energy, his ABC bio brings the intensity. The end of it reads, “He values authenticity and says that when he finds the one, the vibes will tell him all he needs to know. Gabby and Rachel, you hear that?? GOOD VIBES ONLY!” Additionally, Jason’s bio says he channels all that energy into surfing, dancing, and playing tennis.

In fact, Jason used to be very serious about tennis — in college, he was an NCAA All-American Tennis champion for two years. This means that he was picked to be a part of a college-level national tennis team. Although his competitive days are over, Jason’s bio seems to hint that he still loves the sport and tries to fit it in when he’s not working.

Jason Alabaster’s Job

Ostensibly to fund his tennis habit, Jason is in institutional equity sales at B. Riley Securities, a personal and corporate financial company. His job title essentially means he helps decide what business ideas his employer should invest in.

According to Jason’s LinkedIn, he moved from his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee to Winter Park, Florida to attend Rollins College and study economics. After graduating in 2014, he started a temporary tattoo business with a college friend in Memphis that he kept up even after he moved to Santa Monica in 2016 for his job in finance. Unfortunately for temporary tattoo fans, you can no longer purchase from this business, but the Instagram, where you can catch some throwback photos of Jason, is still up.

Jason Alabaster’s Age

(ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Jason is 30, on the older side out of the men on Gabby and Rachel’s season. He was born on January 28, 1992, making him an Aquarius, a sign known for being rebellious and spontaneous. Maybe Jason will let this side of him show on the wild group dates this season.

Jason Alabaster’s Instagram

Although most of the cast this season has public Instagrams, Jason has kept his account private. It means fans can’t get to know his social media persona before the season premieres, but it also means fans have the opportunity to get a more true first impression of him straight out of the limo.