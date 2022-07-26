From the moment it was announced that Season 19 of The Bachelorette would have two leads, fans were wondering how exactly everything would work. Three weeks into Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season, they finally got some clear answers. After feeling fed up with the men having the upper hand by being able to date both Bachelorettes, Gabby and Rachel took matters into their own hands and told the men they had to “pick a lane” and choose which one of them they’d like to continue pursuing. Here’s your breakdown of who picked Gabby and who picked Rachel on The Bachelorette.

Throughout Week 3, Gabby started to feel insecure about being the Bachelorette. All of that was confirmed when three guys told her they weren’t interested in her during the week’s group date. First, Tyler Norris let her know his intentions to pursue Rachel, and then Hayden Markowitz told Gabby she’s “rough around the edges” before announcing his intentions to date Rachel. Finally, Jacob Rapini told Gabby he’d leave the show if she were the only Bachelorette. All of that was so much for Gabby that she decided not to hand out any group date rose at all.

After the group date, Gabby and Rachel had a heart-to-heart discussion about the situation, deciding together that the show’s format was no longer working for them. “Frankly it doesn’t matter at this point what [the guys] think because it is our journey,” Rachel said. “We wanted to feel chosen, but it turned into something so ugly”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Soon after, fans saw host Jesse Palmer telling the guys that the cocktail party was canceled. Instead, they went straight to the rose ceremony. Gabby and Rachel took turns offering each guy a rose, and if a guy accepted a rose from one Bachelorette, that meant they were choosing to pursue just that Bachelorette — the other lead was then off the table for the.

Things went smoothly for the first few roses, until Rachel offered a rose to Termayne Harper. He rejected Rachel’s rose, which meant that Rachel lost that rose to hand out and Termayne had to return to the lineup and hope Gabby would offer him a rose. The same thing happened when Rachel asked Alec Thompson and James “Meatball” Clarke to accept her rose — they, too, decided to wait it out and try their luck with Gabby.

After all those rejections, Rachel and Gabby needed a little break. They started to question their journey and told the producers they weren’t sure about the situation. “This was supposed to be us taking power back,” Rachel said. “We literally handed it all back to them by doing this.”

But they still decided to continue with the rose ceremony, and in the end, Gabby said she felt more “in control” than ever before.

Here’s your breakdown of who Gabby and Rachel picked — and, in turn, who picked them:

Gabby

Erich (received a 1-on-1 date rose earlier in the episode)

Nate

Johnny

Spencer

Jason

Mario

Kirk

Quincey

Michael

Rachel

Zach (received a 1-on-1 date rose earlier in the episode)

Aven (received a group date rose earlier in the episode)

Tino

Logan

Tyler

Ethan

Jordan

Hayden

It turned out, the three guys who rejected Rachel during the rose ceremony — Meatball, Termayne, and Alec — didn’t end up getting roses from Gabby. After the final rose of the night was handed out, they, along with the other men who didn’t get offered roses from either women, said their goodbyes.

But that wasn’t the end of the drama. At the very end of the episode, Meatball questioned his “in the moment” decision to reject Rachel. In the episode’s end credits scene, he returned to the mansion and asked Rachel if he could have another chance with her. Next week’s episode will show fans whether or not she decided to take him back.

Season 19 of The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.