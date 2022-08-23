Twitter Lost It At Patrick Warburton Casually Sitting In On A Bachelorette Date

Celebrities pop up on The Bachelorette all the time, but not usually in the middle of someone’s family room during a hometown date. But Season 19 of The Bachelorette is full of curveballs, and one of those is a famous face showing up during Rachel Recchia and Zach Shallcross’ hometown date. It turns out that Zach’s uncle is actor Patrick Warburton, and fans on Twitter had a lot to say about his Bachelorette appearance.

Warburton is an actor perhaps most famously known for his role as David Puddy on Seinfeld, but he’s also starred in The Tick, Ted, and A Series of Unfortunate Events. Some fans might recognize him from his voice work, notably as Joe Swanson on Family Guy and as Kronk in The Emperor’s New Groove.

In addition to all his roles, Warburton is also a devoted uncle to Zach. On Aug. 16, he tweeted, “I’m being asked ‘why are you on The Batchelorette [sic] ?’ It’s my favorite show? I’m addicted..? I have a crush on that Zach Shallcross fellow? Or…all of the above? Or…Zach is my nephew? Or…all of the above?”

Bachelor Nation joined Warburton on Twitter with lots of memes celebrating the utter randomness of seeing him on The Bachelorette.

First of all, Zach introduced Warburton as simply “Uncle Pat,” but fans were insulted he wasn’t fully introduced as the star he is.

Other fans pointed out they would choose Zach because of his famous uncle.

Meanwhile, Bachelor Nation also picked up on a big family resemblance.

Rachel spent most of the date speaking with Zach’s parents and learning more about how she might fit in with their family (you know, the main purpose of a hometown date), but a lot of fans simply wanted The Bachelorette to turn into the Patrick Warburton Show.

In the end, though, all the Warburton fans out there felt he didn’t get nearly enough screen time on The Bachelorette.

It’s only a matter of time before fans start the petition now to make Warburton a regular fixture in Bachelor Nation.

Season 19 of The Bachelorette continues Monday, Aug. 29, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.