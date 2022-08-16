Let's Unpack Logan's Wildly Unceremonious Bachelorette Exit

There are a lot of different reasons for dramatic exits in the Bachelor franchise. Sometimes the lead learns a contestant lied about something major and they need to send them home, or sometimes a contestant self-eliminates after realizing they’re just not cut out for the competition. And even 19 seasons into The Bachelorette, there’s a whole new reason a contestant is leaving the show: a pandemic. Apparently, Logan Palmer had to leave The Bachelorette because he tested positive for COVID-19. But his exit has fans confused for more than one reason.

Even before Logan came down with a case of COVID during Week 6, his time on The Bachelorette was filled with drama. When the two Bachelorettes, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, decided to divide the guys among themselves, Logan initially accepted a rose from Rachel. But then in Week 5, he told the two Bachelorettes that he actually had stronger feelings for Gabby and asked to become one of her contestants instead. Gabby allowed it and gave him a rose to invite him to stay for Week 6. But Week 6 did not go smoothly for Logan.

Logan was invited on Gabby’s Week 6 group date, but when it came time for the night portion, he was conspicuously missing. That’s when Jesse Palmer showed up to let Gabby know that Logan tested positive for COVID-19, and because of that, the group date cocktail party was totally canceled.

Logan’s fate was in the air for the rest of the episode, until Gabby announced ahead of the rose ceremony that Logan would not be able to continue his journey. It was a very unceremonious goodbye for Logan, especially after all the drama he caused with Rachel. But even more concerning is how Logan contracted the virus, but no one else did — I mean, they were living on a cruise ship. Also sus is that Logan’s conversation with Jesse telling him “pack your bags” that was heavily teased in promos never aired. Something tells me there’s more of the story to uncover.

Season 19 of The Bachelorette continues Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.