This Bachelorette Contestant Has Major Tyler C. Energy

Season 19 of The Bachelorette is full of Californian contestants, but Tino Franco from Playa Del Rey stands out from the crowd as perhaps the most classic California heartthrob: he surfs, he loves off-roading in his convertible Jeep, and he used to have really, really long hair. He may have cut off the hair and donned a shirt for his ABC bio pic, but a little digging into Tino’s life proves his California loyalties through and through. He has other passions, too, that might surprise you — so without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about The Bachelorette’s Tino Franco.

On Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette, Tino will be one of 32 men hoping to get engaged to one of the women. His ABC bio includes some interesting details that could come up while he courts the two leads like saying that he loves spending time with family. Granted, it’s practically a requirement to say that in Bachelor Nation, but Tino upped the game by saying he wants four kids.

This desire might have something to do with his involvement in Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times, an annual camp that hosts children with cancer and their siblings. The event is close to Tino’s heart; when Tino was in middle school, his brother Mateo was diagnosed with leukemia and they attended the camp. Mateo recovered, but Tino never stopped attending the camp — first as a camper, then as a counselor. Now, he fundraises for the camp, often via Instagram — a fundraising link is tied to his pinned post. In 2019, he was given the Hero of the Year Award for raising the most money for the camp.

Tino Franco’s Job

Tino’s job may take you right back to your 2019 Tyler Cameron obsession. That’s because Tino is a contractor just like Tyler C.; he works for a company called AECOM Hunt that plans and builds major projects like event venues and commercial pools. His official job title is assistant project manager.

To get this job, Tino studied civil engineering at Loyola Marymount University. His LinkedIn lists his focuses as hydrology, conveyance, and process methods, which probably sounds very impressive to people who know what that means.

Tino Franco’s Family & Hometown

Tino grew up right on the beach in Playa Del Rey, California, with his two brothers, mom, and dad. Based on his ABC bio and Instagram, it seems that living near his family and all the outdoor activities of Los Angeles is really important to him.

Tino Franco’s Age

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Tino was born on Valentines Day in 1994, which could be fodder for a great straight-out-of-the-limo joke. This year, Tino turned 28, placing him in the middle of Gabby at 31 and Rachel at 26. His birthday makes him an Aquarius, which is a sign often described as clever and optimistic.

Tino Franco’s Instagram

There are a ton of little surprises on Tino’s Instagram, from his formerly flowing shoulder-length hair to his obsession with John Mayer. His posts go back to 2018 and are mainly made up of fundraising photos from camp, lots of Jeep driving, and the occasional surfing shot.

With Tino’s love for his family and passion for helping others, he could be a very promising contestant after Rachel and Gabby’s hearts.