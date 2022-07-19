We Gotta Talk About That Awk AF Bachelorette Elimination

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia have a complicated history with Fantasy Suites. The two Season 19 Bachelorettes both went to the Fantasy Suite with Clayton Echard during his season of The Bachelor. It didn’t work out so well for them that time around, but now that they’re this season’s Bachelorettes, they’ll hopefully have a better time with the Fantasy Suite dates. But that still doesn’t mean they’re ready to talk about spending the night with any of their suitors after only two weeks. Apparently, Chris Austin didn’t get the memo that The Bachelorette’s Fantasy Suites might be a touchy subject for them.

Chris began Week 2 of The Bachelorette Season 19 feeling really confident. During the first group date, he announced that he sees himself as a leader among the rest of the men. Then, when he wasn’t selected to join Gabby and Rachel for the night portion of the date, he justified it by saying his connection with both of them was already so strong, they didn’t need extra time with him.

But Chris also made the other guys question his intentions when he brought up what he expects of Gabby and Rachel in the Fantasy Suites, even though that part of the season is still far in the distance.

“For me, it'd be a dealbreaker if we got down to the Final Four, which I plan to be in, and if we go in the Fantasy Suite and we have this sexual experience, and then the person who I'm most interested in decides that she's going to have sex with multiple people and feel it out,” Chris said to a group of guys.

The way Chris spoke threw some of the other guys off. Spencer Swies thought it was “a little presumptuous and disrespectful to Gabby and Rachel” to bring up Fantasy Suites, and Logan Palmer thought Chris was talking “all about control” in a very “intense” way.

During the cocktail party ahead of the rose ceremony, some of the guys brought Chris’ conversation to Rachel’s attention, and she was upset Chris was already talking about Fantasy Suites.

“When I came to this, I didn’t want to look like a girl who just got brought to Fantasy Suites,” Rachel said. “To hear that being brought up is truly almost my biggest fear.”

Rachel shared this info about Chris with Gabby, who agreed it felt “really controlling” for Chris to bring up Fantasy Suites without even having a conversation with her.

They both confronted Chris about the situation, who tried to defend himself, but didn’t apologize. “I don’t want anyone to be thinking about Fantasy Suites, when we don’t even know if we have a connection,” Gabby said.

Rachel tried to coax an apology from Chris, but he continued to defend himself, so they asked him to leave. They walked him out, but that wasn’t the end of Chris’ time just yet. He turned around and walked right back into the mansion to try to confront a group of men for talking about him to Rachel.

If Rachel and Gabby were worried about Chris trying to exert too much control over them, the way to fix things was certainly not to ignore their wishes. Chris barely got time to talk to the other men before Gabby and Rachel once again insisted that he leave the mansion. If they weren’t sure they wanted him to eliminate him the first time around, they certainly were sure the second time.

Season 19 of The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.