The Bachelorette's Final Episodes Aren't Airing On Mondays

Say goodbye to Bachelorette Mondays for the end of the season. The Bachelorette is switching up its schedule in the last few weeks of Season 19, in part due to some scheduling conflicts. Here’s everything you need to know about the schedule for the end of The Bachelorette Season 19 — including when the finale airs — so you don’t miss a moment of the double-Bachelorette drama.

Even though there are twice as many Bachelorettes this season, the show didn’t get any extra airtime than when there’s just one lead. Just like a normal season of The Bachelorette, this season spanned 10 weeks. And it may be hard to believe, but we’re already in the home stretch of The Bachelorette Season 19. With hometown dates out of the way, now all that’s left is for the two Bachelorettes to go on their Fantasy Suite dates and deliver their final roses. But before audiences get to see the Fantasy Suites, there’s a break in the programming for the “Men Tell All” special, which will air on Monday, Aug. 29. That’s when all the guys who fans love to love (and love to hate) will return for a chat with host Jesse Palmer.

After that, the first Fantasy Suite episode will air on Monday, Sept. 5. But after that, there’s a switch-up. First of all, there will be a second Fantasy Suite date, likely to accommodate the double cast this season. Further, the second Fantasy Suite episode will air not on a Monday, but on Tuesday, Sept. 13, beginning the end-of-season Bachelorette Tuesday schedule. The season finale and “After the Final Rose” live special will air Tuesday, Sept. 20.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

After the finale two weeks of The Bachelorette switch to Tuesday nights, the franchise will continue in that time slot with the next installment the following week. Right after the end of The Bachelorette Season 19, Bachelor In Paradise will premiere Tuesday, Sept. 27, on ABC. Once Bachelor Nation gets going, it does not stop, so get ready for a lot more Bachelor franchise content to come.

Season 19 of The Bachelorette continues Monday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.