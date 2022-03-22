Kaitlyn Bristowe Got Real About Jesse Palmer Replacing Her As Bachelorette Host

It’s official: Kaitlyn Bristowe won’t be returning to host The Bachelorette any time soon, and she has some feelings about it. Bristowe spoke out on her podcast about how she and her Bachelorette co-host Tayshia Adams will not be the hosts of the upcoming Bachelorette season. Instead, Jesse Palmer is continuing the hosting duties he began during Season 26 of The Bachelor.

On the March 22 episode of her podcast Off The Vine, Bristowe addressed the Bachelorette host announcement that happened during the “After the Final Rose” episode of Clayton Echard’s Bachelor Season. “I saw at the end of the finale, Jesse was announcing the two Bachelorettes, [Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia], and he said he was going to be by their side for that," she said. "So, I guess spoiler alert: I'm not coming back.”

Bristowe previously co-hosted Seasons 17 and 18 of The Bachelorette alongside Adams. During those seasons, Bristowe and Adams provided guidance and support for Bachelorettes Katie Thurston and Michelle Young, respectively. Bristowe admitted she’s sad she can’t be there in the same way for the upcoming Season 19 double Bachelorettes.

“I think Jesse's amazing. He'll be a great host and I hope he helps Gabby and Rachel in any way that he can," she said. "[...] I want to support Gabby and Rachel and be there for them so bad. I think it makes sense to have a woman being there for them.”

But Bristowe will be keeping busy during her time away from The Bachelorette. In addition to hosting her podcast, she also runs two businesses, Dew Edit and Spade & Sparrows, and she recently went on the Dancing With the Stars tour after winning the mirrorball trophy in 2020. Plus, she’s currently planning her wedding to fellow Bachelor Nation alum Jason Tartick.

“I also do want to prioritize being at home with Jason and [...] start planning my wedding and catch up on my businesses,” Bristowe said. "So, hashtag blessing in disguise, I guess.”

Bristowe went on to describe her very real feeling of FOMO. “You can have it all, but you can't have it all at once,” she said. “I will be sad, though. I want to be there to support them, but that's the update."

Season 19 of The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.