Celebrity Couples
Kylie Jenner is one of the celebrities who got tattoos for their exes removed.

These 11 Celebs Got Tattoos Of Their Exes Removed And It's Pretty Awk

Forever isn’t as long as it used to be.

By Joyann Jeffrey
Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When you’re in love, you might do some pretty wild stuff, and IMO, getting a tattoo of your lover’s name on your body tops the list. Stars like Kylie Jenner, Angelina Jolie, and Jhené Aiko know all about this, and as they — and other celebrities who got tattoos of their exes removed — can probably attest, it might not be the best decision. After all, feelings change over time. You might love someone today and dislike them tomorrow. And while celebs with tattoos dedicated to their boos may feel confident at the time, they may just end up with regret (and a large tattoo removal bill).

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande are two of the many stars who got matching tattoos while dating, but since calling off their engagement in October 2018, both decided to part ways with their matching ink. While there’s nothing wrong with getting a tattoo with a partner if you’re really serious about them, just remember there are other ways to commemorate your love for someone. If you really want to show your partner you care, then do so with your actions. And next time you’re thinking about walking into a tattoo parlor, keep these celeb tattoo removal stories in mind.

Jhené Aiko
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Though Jhené Aiko and Big Sean’s relationship timeline is a wild ride, the two have been on-and-off together since 2016. Aiko even got a tattoo of Sean’s face on the back of her arm one year after they started dating, but things got complicated after rumors surfaced claiming Sean cheated on Aiko with Pussycat Dolls member Nicole Scherzinger. Although they both shot down those rumors, fans still suspected trouble might be brewing, especially after Aiko covered up her Big Sean tattoo.

In May 2018, Aiko covered Sean’s face with an image of a multi-colored galaxy, which appeared to have stemmed from the wing of a dragon on her back. When a fan asked her why she got the new ink, Aiko tweeted, "I covered ALL my tats [with] a big ass Dragon [with] a Phoenix wing breathing life and light into a new galaxy. NEW ART! NO BEEF! ALL LOVE!... and I'm STILL adding more [‘cause]... f*ck yeah pain." And though the two ended up going their separate ways later that year, they’re back together and still going strong now.

Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande had quite the whirlwind romance. Shortly after they started dating in 2018, the couple seemingly got multiple tattoos in honor of each other, including the matching phrase “Mille Tendresse,” which was inked on the back of both of their necks. The French phrase means “a thousand tendernesses,” and it was made famous by the 1961 film Breakfast At Tiffany’s. Although the tattoo seems cool, Davidson decided to cover it up with the word “Cursed” once he and Grande ended their engagement in October 2018. But that’s not all.

Davidson also covered up another one of his Grande tattoos after he broke up with the “Positions” singer. The comedian used to have a tattoo of a bunny-eared mask behind his left ear, which paid homage to Grande’s 2016 album, Dangerous Woman. But after he got his heartbroken, Davidson covered up the tat with a black heart and added a little “a” initial beside it, which could possibly stand for Ariana.

In total, Grande and Davidson got nine tattoos while they were together, including the number “8418” that Grande got tattooed on her foot. The ink paid tribute to Davidson’s late father, Scott Davidson, who died during the Sept. 11, terrorist attacks. 8418 was Scott’s firefighter badge number and it’s the same ink that Davidson got tattooed on his left forearm when his dad died. The pop star kept her tattoo at the center of her foot until she ended her engagement with Davidson in October 2018. After they were through, Grande covered up her sentimental tattoo with a new one that paid tribute to ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s dog, Myron.

The exes also got matching “reborn” tattoos while they were together, and Grande later covered up hers with an image of a vine, while she turned her “Pete” tattoo into a black heart.

Kylie Jenner
Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Remember when Kylie Jenner and Tyga used to be a thing? Well, during their on-again, off-again romance from 2014 to 2017, the beauty mogul got a small tattoo of a lowercase “t” on her ankle. The “t” represented Tyga and it showed just how much the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star loved him. But when they officially broke up in April 2017, Jenner decided to alter the tattoo by replacing it with a lowercase “la.”

Nick Cannon & Mariah Carey
Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nick Cannon used to have a lot of love for Mariah Carey. One year after they got married in April 2008, Cannon got a large tattoo of Carey’s name on his back. But once the pair filed for divorce in 2014, he covered up his immense tat with an image of a large crucifixion on his back.

Carey also followed suit by altering her “Mrs. Cannon” tattoo on her lower back. She filled in the words so that it would look like the abdomen of a butterfly. The couple later finalized their divorce in 2016 and now, Carey is dating choreographer Bryan Tanaka.

Adrienne Bailon
Michael Buckner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Adrienne Bailon and Rob Kardashian were one of the cutest couples in Hollywood from 2007 to 2009. During that time, Bailon got a tattoo of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s name on her butt, and unlike other celebs, she kept the tattoo there even after they separated. However, once 2015 came around, Bailon decided it was time to remove the ink.

During a 2018 appearance on The Real, Bailon explained why she wanted to get the tattoo on her butt in the first place, and she said it was because she listened to too many rap songs at the time. “You know there [were] rap songs that were like, ’cause that… is mine.’ You know? So people did that, and that was like a cool thing to do,” Bailon shared. “I know this sounds crazy, but it actually was my idea to do it there, because in all honesty, I don’t love the look of tattoos on me.”

Kaley Cuoco
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting may be over, but they’ll never forget the time that they shared... even though Cuoco made an effort to put their past behind her. The Big Bang Theory alum once had a tattoo of her Dec. 31, 2013 wedding date with Sweeting in roman numerals right below the back of her neck. But once they separated in 2015, Cuoco went to Studio City Tattoo in Los Angeles, and she got it covered up with a larger tattoo of a moth.

"The [wedding] tattoo was a mistake,” Cuoco told Ellen DeGeneres in 2016. “I had to cover it, I had to cover it with the wings, which I think turned out OK.” When the talk show host asked Cuoco why she decided to get a moth instead of a butterfly, Cuoco said it was because the moth was “big enough to cover the numbers” with its wings. "It's just what I picked out when I was there,” she explained.

Cuoco later showed off her new ink on Instagram and captioned the post, “the deep, meaningful, larger than life meaning behind this beautiful piece of ink, is..... It covered the last one.” LOL.

Travis Barker & Shanna Moakler
Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Sometime during his six years with Shanna Moakler, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker decided to get “ST” tattooed on his body, reportedly in honor of his then-wife. “I actually only ever got the names of two girls tattooed — the ones I married,” he told Vice back in 2015, referring to Moakler and Melissa Kennedy. “The Shanna tattoo is still there. I don’t know if I’m going to cover it up, but I’ve thought about it.” Fans later noticed that his “ST” tattoo became covered up with a black skull and crossbones piece in May 2021, not long after he began dating Kourtney Kardashian.

Likewise, Moakler posted a video right around the same time of herself removing her own ode to Barker. "It's my ex's name," she reveals in the video when Nurse Jamie asks what the tattoo says. "Don't tattoo names on your body, kids. Don't do that.”

Rihanna
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Back in 2016 when they were still an item, Rihanna and Drake reportedly got matching shark tattoos after visiting an aquarium together in Toronto. Not long after Rihanna sparked dating rumors with A$AP Rocky in May 2021, fans noticed her matching tattoo with Drake was mysteriously missing, instead replaced by a crown tattoo. Rihanna has never confirmed whether she purposely covered up the shark ink.

As you can see, it might not be the best idea to get your lover’s name tattooed on your body. But if you feel really tempted, then try getting a fake tattoo. At least those don’t last forever.