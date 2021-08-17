Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande had quite the whirlwind romance. Shortly after they started dating in 2018, the couple seemingly got multiple tattoos in honor of each other, including the matching phrase “Mille Tendresse,” which was inked on the back of both of their necks. The French phrase means “a thousand tendernesses,” and it was made famous by the 1961 film Breakfast At Tiffany’s. Although the tattoo seems cool, Davidson decided to cover it up with the word “Cursed” once he and Grande ended their engagement in October 2018. But that’s not all.

Davidson also covered up another one of his Grande tattoos after he broke up with the “Positions” singer. The comedian used to have a tattoo of a bunny-eared mask behind his left ear, which paid homage to Grande’s 2016 album, Dangerous Woman. But after he got his heartbroken, Davidson covered up the tat with a black heart and added a little “a” initial beside it, which could possibly stand for Ariana.

In total, Grande and Davidson got nine tattoos while they were together, including the number “8418” that Grande got tattooed on her foot. The ink paid tribute to Davidson’s late father, Scott Davidson, who died during the Sept. 11, terrorist attacks. 8418 was Scott’s firefighter badge number and it’s the same ink that Davidson got tattooed on his left forearm when his dad died. The pop star kept her tattoo at the center of her foot until she ended her engagement with Davidson in October 2018. After they were through, Grande covered up her sentimental tattoo with a new one that paid tribute to ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s dog, Myron.

The exes also got matching “reborn” tattoos while they were together, and Grande later covered up hers with an image of a vine, while she turned her “Pete” tattoo into a black heart.