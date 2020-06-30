Speaking with BBC Radio 1Xtra, Jhené noted that she and Sean first became friends in 2012 — the year that her brother passed away from cancer. They had recently worked on "Beware" and "I'm Gonna Be" together, but their relationship was strictly professional up until that point.

As previously mentioned, Sean asked Jhené out to a Lakers game in May of 2012, and even though she was in a relationship, she figured — why TF not? After all, she told BBC Radio 1Xtra that she'd never been to a courtside game, and he seemed "cool."

Sean knew she had a boyfriend, but he later told Flaunt Magazine: "I didn't care."

"It was pretty obvious after a while it was a date," Jhené revealed to Flaunt Magazine. "We had never really been alone together. It was really fun."

The next day, photos were published on a blog calling Jhené "Sean's new Spanish girlfriend," so she tweeted "I’m not dating Big Sean LOL."

"And then Sean got mad at me like, 'You gonna play me like that?'" Jhené told Flaunt Magazine. "I’m like, ‘But we’re friends!'"

Sadly, by the time Jhené was finally single again, Sean no longer was.

"I took too long," Jhené explained in the interview. "I was like, 'That’s cool. We’re still friends.' We were performing together still and recording and all that."

As it turns out, that inconvenient timing turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

"We were forced to really, really get to know each other on a friendship level, you know what I mean?" she later told Billboard in an interview. "And to the point where he was even at my brother's funeral. We talk to each other on a friendship level throughout all of my relationships."