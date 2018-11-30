As you should know by now, Ariana Grande released her much-anticipated music video for "Thank U, Next," and it is everything you could ever want. We're talking recreated clips from your favorite movies like Mean Girls and Legally Blonde. We're talking cameos from famous actors and actresses. And, of course, we're talking about Ariana Grande doin' the damn thing throughout the entirety of the video. But there's something that is totally being missed here, and that's that Ariana Grande's Big Sean shoutout in the "Thank U, Next" video is beyond flirty. It's a super subtle hint, but it looks like Ariana Grande totally made a pass at her famous ex.

Let's start with the basics first. In the video, we see Grande in her best Regina George impression (and nailing it, BTW). She's seen flipping through the iconic Burn Book, and as she's doing so, her lyrics about her exes can be heard in the background. In case you've somehow missed that, the lyrics go, "Thought I'd end up with Sean / But he wasn't a match / Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh."

Obviously, the "Sean" she's referencing is rapper Big Sean, who Grande reportedly dated in 2014, and made their relationship public in 2015 — but broke up less than a year later.

ANYWAY, let's get back to the tea. If you check out Grande's Burn Book in "Thank U, Next," it has a picture of her and Big Sean, with the words, "So cute. So sweet. (Can still get it.)" UM, I'M SORRY?

Check it out for yourself, you guys:

Here it is, just a lil' bit closer for you:

YouTube

Naturally, fans on Twitter went wild, because it's not every day you see a pop star shoot her shot at an ex via a long-awaited music video, amirite?

But some fans aptly pointed out that Big Sean may still be dating singer Jhene Aiko. They've been dating since 2016 (though, Aiko recently covering up her Big Sean tattoo has fans asking a lot of questions).

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Whatever Big Sean and Aiko's status as a couple is, some fans still think Grande's music video shoutout is still a bit too soon.

Back when the pair first split, sources cited that touring schedules were the reason why the two had to call it quits, and that they were both amicable towards each other despite the fact that they couldn't make things work romantically.

"They both care deeply for each other and remain close friends," the 2015 statement read. "We kindly ask that the media respect their wish for privacy regarding this personal matter at this time."

Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Then, in a May 2016 interview with Billboard, Grande revealed what she took away from her relationship with Big Sean, and how the media plays a huge role (in a negative way) when it comes to celebrities breaking up.

"I'll never be able to swallow the fact that people feel the need to attach a successful woman to a man when they say her name," she said, subtly referring to a different celebrity’s relationship. "I saw a headline — draw your own conclusions [on the subjects] because it'll be so much drama that I don't want — they called someone another someone's ex, and that pissed me off. This person has had so many great records in the last year, and she hasn’t been dating him forever. Call her by her name!"

Well, Ariana, whether or not you start chatting Big Sean up again, there won't be a single person who has a problem keeping your name unattached. You're in a league of your own, girl.