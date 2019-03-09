Here's Ariana Grande's Dating History, Because Not Every Ex Got A "Thank U, Next" Shoutout

Ariana Grande's had a pretty impressive lineup of boyfriends over the last few years. I mean, even if you're not familiar with her complete dating history, one listen to the pop star's hit single "Thank U, Next" would give you a pretty good refresher on some of her exes. She name-checks everyone from Big Sean and Ricky Alvarez to former fiancé Pete Davidson on the track, while — plot twist! — simultaneously thanking them for what they all taught her. It's all love on Grande's list of ex-lovers, you guys, and it's really quite refreshing. Of course, not every guy Ari dated made the cut. So if you want to know all about Ariana Grande's dating history in its entirety — she's dated an actor, a YouTuber, a couple of rappers, a British pop star, a comedian, and a backup dancer, to name a few — then it's probably time to pop some gloss and do a much deeper dive. After all, if Ari is really "so f*cking grateful" for her exes, we should prob rewind all the way back to 2008 to see why, you know?

Here, then, is a timeline of Ariana Grande's dating history. You're welcome.

Graham Phillips

Never heard of Graham Phillips? Then you probs don't watch much TV because the dude is legit everywhere. He's played Nick St. Clair on Riverdale, Nate on Atypical, and Alicia Florrick's son Zach on The Good Wife — which I still totally miss, BTW.

Anyway, Ari met the actor when they were both just 15 and starring in the Broadway production of 13: The Musical. They dated between 2008 and 2011, and even released a song together called "Stick Around."

Never heard of that? Well, here you go:

Jai Brooks

Brooks is an Australian YouTuber. Also: cool hat, bro! Jai and Ariana dated each other on and off between 2012 and 2014.

Way back in 2013 when the couple was still a couple, Ari tweeted Jai a frame from the iconic Bring It On Cliff and Torrence toothbrush scene.

Sure, it's cute and all, but why do we care about this? Because that's the same scene Grande recreated with her bud Matt Bennett in her "Thank U, Next" video.

Yuuuuup. So while Brooks wasn't name-checked in "Thank U, Next" like some of Ari's other exes, there might just have been some Jai in the atmosphere, after all.

Nathan Sykes

The Wanted singer and Grande dated in August 2013 after they released "Almost Is Never Enough" from the soundtrack of The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones. Their relationship was pretty short-lived, though, since they later ended things in December of that same year.

Big Sean

Ariana and Big Sean confirmed that they were dating in October 2014, then called it quits in October 2015 due to "conflicting touring schedules."

The pop star referenced the rapper in "Thank U, Next" with the line: Thought I’d end up with Sean / But he wasn’t a match.

Big Sean himself apparently approved the lyric, so obviously the two are still in touch.

Even so, it was kind of surprising when they were spotted hanging out in the rapper's car outside a recording studio in Los Angeles on Feb. 27, 2019. According to photos obtained by TMZ, the two of them later left in the car together. So, am I sensing a 2019 collab between these two exes? I think I am.

Ricky Alvarez

Ariana and Alvarez, one of her backup dancers, dated for about a year back in 2015.

Does he look familiar? That's because he's the one who was her accomplice in the whole donut-licking scandal of 2015.

You forgot about that, didn't you?

Anyway, the pair broke up in July 2016. And just like with Big Sean, Ari included him in "Thank U, Next" with the lyric:

Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh.

Now check out Alvarez's hilarious reaction to it:

Mac Miller

Ariana and Mac were good friends for years before they finally got together in 2016. They split in 2018 after two years together, and Ari confirmed the break-up with a post on her Instagram Story.

"This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet," she captioned a photo of them cuddling. "I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!"

Tragically, Mac passed away after an ​accidental overdose in September 2018.

Pete Davidson

Just weeks after splitting with Miller, reports began surfacing that Ari was "casually dating" Davidson. They got matching tattoos. She wrote a song named after him. They adopted a teacup pig together. They got engaged with a $100,000 ring. And less than five months later, on October 15, the couple called it quits and the whole thing was over.

So what does the future hold for Grande? She definitely seems like a relationship type of girl, so I can't imagine she'll stay single forever. Looks like we're just gonna have to wait and see who's, well... next.