Rihanna Covered The Tattoo She Got With Drake, So Fans Are In Shambles

Rihanna said goodbye to a particularly special piece of ink, and it’s causing quite the commotion online. After eagle-eyed fans noticed a new tattoo in place of one of Rihanna’s old ones, people are tweeting about Rihanna covering her matching Drake tattoo. Yep, she kissed the iconic shark tat goodbye, and fans are having such a hard time accepting it.

When Rihanna and Drake were an ~item~ back in 2016, they reportedly got matching tattoos of a shark after visiting an aquarium together in Toronto. Fans figured out that the pair allegedly got these tattoos after the aquarium date because of Drake’s Instagram post at the time, which showed himself and Rihanna posing with a camouflage shark toy. Even more sus was Ripley’s Aquarium Canada calling out the tattoo in a tweet alongside a photo of its camouflage shark toys. Fans were definitely sad when the relationship ended — but no one knows the exact date they called it quits. What fans do know is RiRi’s interview with Vogue in June 2018 quickly revealed where they stood. “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either,” she said. “It is what it is.”

Nowadays, Rihanna is booed up with A$AP Rocky, while Drake is rumored to be seeing model Jasmine Rae.

Drake’s shark tattoo has been spotted on his forearm, while Rihanna’s was just above one of her ankles.

Fans think Rihanna got her tattoo removed pretty recently since photos of her from May 2021 still showed the cute little shark. However, on a recent date with her new boo A$AP Rocky, fans noticed that the shark tattoo was missing from the picture, and in its place was a crown tattoo.

Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Thanks to her tattoo cover-up, fans are pretty much devastated about the end of an era:

Some fans are wondering if it’ll make Drake sad, too:

Those who shipped Rihanna and Drake are also making memes about how unfortunate it is:

Other fans seem pretty supportive:

Although it’s definitely the official end of the RiRi and Drizzy era, the exes have been apart for a long time, so it makes sense that Rihanna would want to get rid of the shark tattoo after so long. Unfortunately for fans, though, it’s a sad, sad day.