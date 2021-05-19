The moment we’ve all been waiting for: ASAP Rocky finally confirmed his relationship with Rihanna during a May 19 interview with GQ. And, of course, he did it in the sweetest way possible. Although this is the first time the couple has spoken about their romance publicly, A$AP did not hold back at all, calling Rihanna “the love of [his] life” without any hesitation. (BRB, swooning.)

During the interview, A$AP referred to Rihanna as “my lady” (adorable) and could not stop gushing about their connection. Apparently, A$AP’s relationship with Rihanna is different from any other — in a good way. “So much better when you got the One,” he said of their relationship. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.” I can’t disagree: Rihanna is incomparable.

So it’s no surprise that when it comes to Rihanna, A$AP is definitely a romantic. “I think when you know, you know. She's the One,” he explained. And he can easily see a future with her — kids included. When asked if he was ready to be a father, A$AP was open to the idea. “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely,” he replied. “Nah, but like, I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.” No argument here. And just imagine those genes!

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Speculation about a potential romance between A$AP and Rihanna has been following the duo for years, but this is the first time either has directly confirmed their relationship. That being said, the exact timeline of their relationship is still a little iffy, but they reportedly started dating this past summer after years of friendship. “Things changed over the summer and they finally hooked up,” a source told Us Weekly in December 2020. “They’ve been together ever since.” Apparently, A$AP had been hoping to date the Fenty founder for a long time before they finally got together. The insider explained, “A$AP has been very into Rihanna for years” but Rihanna was determined to keep “him in the friend zone.” I’m so glad she changed her mind.

It goes without saying that A$AP and Rihanna are Hollywood’s latest and greatest power couple. She is “[his] lady” after all.