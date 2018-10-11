17 Halloween Costumes For Blondes You Probably Already Have In Your Closet

Whether you rock a naturally blonde hue, are a devoted bottle-blonde, or just really want to wear a blonde wig this Halloween, your last-minute costume options are endless. These easy Halloween costume ideas for blondes are as dynamic as they are dynamite, and they certainly won’t disappoint on the best night of the year. What are the ideal kinds of Halloween costumes, you ask? They’re the ones you don’t have to spend a dime on, of course.

Between paying for surge-priced Ubers on Halloween night, splurging on overpriced cocktails, and or just kicking it on your couch with a scary movie, no one wants to fork over even more money for an expensive costume you’ll only wear one night of the year. And even if you did buy a new costume at Party City, you’ll probably feel guilty about paying so much, and you’ll end up wearing it again the next year.

Since you probably don’t want to be an outfit repeater this year (unless you’re going as Lizzie McGuire), Elite Daily rounded up 17 Halloween costume ideas that only require blonde hair and a bunch of attitude. You probably have at least one of these looks sitting in your closet right now, waiting to come to life.

1. Marilyn Monroe

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Forget that silly “don’t wear white after Labor Day” rule — it’s time to dig out your white Marilyn Monroe dress from the bottom of your “summer clothes” box. Curl your blonde hair super tight all in one direction, and gently brush out the curls once they’ve cooled for a very convincing Monroe look-alike.

2. Betty From Riverdale

For one of Betty’s cheerleading practice outfits, you’ll need a yellow and white baseball shirt, navy shorts, white and yellow knee-high socks, and some white shoes. Don’t forget to put your hair in a ponytail (i.e. Betty’s signature look)!

3. Elle Woods From Legally Blonde

A national treasure, Elle Woods is the smartest blonde there ever was! To pull off a convincing Elle, just wear anything and everything pink, maybe with some pearls and definitely with some cute heels. Got a Chihuahua? Or a stuffed animal Chihuahua? Bring either along for an A+ outfit.

4. Buffy The Vampire Slayer

She’s a throwback TV character with a super simple style to replicate. Being Buffy requires red leather pants, a black crop top, a wooden stake, and some serious attitude. Check, check, check, check.

5. Margot Tenenbaum From The Royal Tenenbaums

An absolute legend, Margot Tenenbaum dons a jacket with fur, a red hair clip, a striped dress, and a cigarette. Bonus points if you straighten your hair and add a ring of black liner around your eyes.

6. Sandy From Grease

Andrew Toth/WireImage/Getty Images

All you need are black jeans, a black crop top, a one-inch curling iron, red heels, and a leather jacket for an electrifying Sandy look. P.S., you don’t need a man to satisfy this sexy Halloween look. (But if you wanna bring your Danny along, more power to you.)

7. Daisy Buchanan From The Great Gatsby

Just add lots of pearls and a sequin headband to any '20s-inspired dress or top you own. Add a long cigarette holder for extra effect. You’re ready to party like Gatsby, dah-ling.

8. Regina George From Mean Girls

Wanna know what power is? It’s Regina George setting a ridiculous school-wide trend after she was pranked. She might be mean, but she’s also a hero. Cut holes out in your least-favorite white tank, choose any colorful bra, rock a short skirt, and call it a night.

9. Cher From Clueless

Considering the movie's 25th anniversary passed in 2020, Clueless is having another moment in the spotlight. This costume might be a bit more difficult to pull off since not everyone owns a plaid skirt. For those who do, just add knee-high white socks, a white top, a thick headband, and whatever shoes you have on hand.

10. Daenerys Targaryen From Game Of Thrones

Queen of the dragons is always a good costume choice. You may want to enlist the help of a friend to pull off Khaleesi's iconic braided hairstyles. Make sure you pair that icy blonde hair with a flowing dress, a cape, and a “dragon.”

11. Hailey Bieber

Rachpoot/MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Who wouldn’t want to dress like this street style icon? A Hailey Bieber Halloween costume is not only guaranteed to look effortlessly chic but is also incredibly easy to throw together. Part your hair in the middle and either tie it into a low bun or leave it down and tousled. Pair an oversized structured jacket with loose pants and a crop top, and accessorize with narrow sunglasses and chunky gold jewelry. Instantly Instagram-worthy.

12. Twiggy

For those with shorter hair, this one’s for you. Literally wear anything you want (maybe something '60s-inspired if you’re trying to go all out), and then draw eyelashes onto your bottom lashes. Voila!

13. Hannah Montana

With Disney channel original shows making a bit of a comeback on Disney+, you can get the best of both worlds with a blonde Halloween costume that's as easy as it is perfectly nostalgic: Hannah Montana. Either straighten your long blonde hair or throw on a long blonde wig, pull out your most pop star-esque outfit, grab a fake mic, and say "sweet niblets" all night long. If your Miley impression isn't perfect, don't sweat it; nobody's perfect.

14. Luna Lovegood From Harry Potter

Harry Potter costumes will never get old — but blonde hair calls for stepping outside the realm of the Golden Trio. Put some big, wild curls in your hair and sweep them into a long side pony. Wear deep blue leggings with a black skirt, a pink blazer, and quirky pink glasses — you can DIY these to match Luna’s. Throw a book bag over your shoulder and hold a magazine upside-down. And be careful of the nargles.

15. Megan Thee Stallion

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you have long platinum hair, this is your moment. Wear it sleek and straight and dress in a black long-sleeve leotard with a garter belt and black thigh-highs (alright, you might have to do a bit of thrifting for this one). Throw on a pair of oversized shades and sling a microphone around all night. Get ready to accept your BET Award.

16. Eleven From Stranger Things

If you’ve got blonde hair, you’re halfway there. Wear a pink dress with tall socks and a blue jacket — paint a little fake blood under your nose, and you’re all set.

17. Bubbles From Powerpuff Girls

Fly as a solo Powerpuff Girl, or hit the Halloween party with your red-haired and brunette besties. To channel Bubbles’ sugar, spice, and everything nice, you can basically throw on anything that’s blue in your wardrobe — so long as you top it with a thick black belt and pigtails.