With the beginning of the new year comes the forecasts for what will be trending in terms of fashion, makeup, and haircuts and colors. But if following the trends isn't exactly your cup of tea and you'd rather look inward and change up your look based on your personality, here's exactly what color your should dye your hair in 2019, according to your zodiac sign.

No matter if you're someone who extensively follows the mystical teachings of astrology or you simply read your daily horoscope for an explanation as to WTF is going on in your life, it's not preposterous to believe that when you were born helps determine some minor aspects of your life — at least a little bit. If this sounds like you, then taking inspiration from your zodiac sign when it comes to your next hair color only makes sense. So if you need a little help with deciding on what color to dye your hair next (I'm looking at you, Libras) to embrace that "new year, new me" attitude, then read on for the best hair hues for you, based on your zodiac sign.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan. 19): Mid-lights

The practical, disciplined, conservative, and ambitious nature of this earth sign needs a new hair color that is subtle and easy to maintain. I would suggest that Capricorn goes with "mid-light" tones in 2019.

If you're not familiar, mid-lights are colors that tie the base color of the hair with the highlight in the hair's silhouette. Take a note here from Capricorn celebrity January Jones. By adding mid-lights (instead of going with all one color), the hair appears more dimensional while making the growing out process a lot easier, ultimately cutting down on the amount of times you need to visit the hair salon for color appointments.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 To Feb. 18): Living Coral

The free-spirited, friendly, independent, eccentric Aquarians can likely pull off any bright hair hue, as they're not afraid of a hair hue that poses as a conversation starter. In fact, thanks to their friendly nature, they welcome the conversation. In 2019, I'd suggest taking living coral, Pantone's 2019 Color of the Year.

While the bright, peachy hue isn't traditional, neither are Aquarians, I would, however, suggest seeking out a trusted professional stylist for this hair transformation as the shade might be a difficult one to arrive at. If you're in need of some inspo, try channeling Aquarian Alicia Keys' color when she went with peach, orange, and pink braids.

Pisces (Feb. 19 To March 20): Warm Red

This empathetic, selfless, genuine, and artistic water sign should go with a warm toned red hair color to match their warm personalities. Take a note from Pisces Rihanna, when she rocked an auburn shade of red to the 2016 Met Gala.

Aries (March 21 To April 19): Winter White

The daring, spontaneous, and optimistic ways of Aries calls for a hair color transformation in 2019 that is, well, daring. Who better to look to than the stylishly bold and daring Aries that is Lady Gaga? I would suggest going with a bright winter white, a shade that also happens to be one of winter's biggest hair hues.

Not only is this icy blonde shade a bold one, but a person has to be pretty daring to endure the transformation process that it takes to arrive at the perfect shade of bright blonde. Leave it to an Aries to be up to the task.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20): Bronde

Low maintenance shades of blondes are having a major moment right now, which is why I'd suggest that the down-to-earth, practical, and patient Taurus go with a shade of bronde for 2019. If you're already a brunette and want to go blonde, the bronde shade is a happy-medium.

If you need a bit of bronde hair inspo, look to Taurus Gigi Hadid who seems to always rock a shade of bronde flawlessly.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20): Shiny Black

Most Geminis, like Naomi Campbell, are fun, intelligent, and expressive beings. For 2019, I'd recommend that fellow Geminis take a cue from the model and opt for sleek, shiny black hair.

For those who naturally have lighter hair, coloring your hair black can be quite a commitment. But if there is any zodiac sign that can take on the commitment, it is the loyal Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22): Lavender

This water sign is typically tenacious, creative, and romantic. That said, in the new year, Cancers should take some inspiration from fellow Cancer Ariana Grande and cop her dreamy lavender hair moment. The loving, sentimental cancer can easily wear their heart on their... hair, with the light, romantic, soothing pastel shade.

Leo (July 23 To Aug. 22): Baby Blue

The headstrong, energetic, and optimistic Leo, who is also almost always the center of attention, probably wouldn't mind changing up their hair hue in 2019 to a shade that is undeniably attention-grabbing.

When it comes to changing up hair colors, no celeb does it quite like Leo Kylie Jenner. In the new year, I'd suggest that Leos take a page out of Stormi's mom's book and try this pastel blue hue. If you're into the idea of dyeing your hair blue in 2019, just remember that a very light blonde base works best.

Virgo (Aug. 23 To Sep. 22): Platinum Blonde

Bebe Rexha's platinum blonde hair should serve as hair inspo for fellow Virgos in 2019. The charming, witty, and humble earth signs should opt for an ever-so-slightly warmer-toned platinum blonde in the new year to match their warm personalities, but still dive in with a fresh, bright change.

Libra (Sep. 23 To Oct. 22): Pastel Pink

The kind, gentle, and loving Libra should choose a hair color that is as sweet as their personality in 2019. Take a note from fellow Libra, Hilary Duff, during her pink hair days and choose a soft pink that's as sweet as it is trendy.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21): Chocolatey Brown

Strong-willed, passionate, and honest Scorpio should go for a dark, chocolatey brown like Kendall Jenner's in 2019. The model's rich brunette locks are the perfect for inspiration for fellow Scorpios, as the shade is as deep and intense (while simultaneously warm and captivating) as the water sign's personality.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21): Fuchsia

Fun-loving, friendly, and adventurous Sagittarians should consider fuchsia strands in 2019 to match their exciting personalities and their craving for adventure. Bonus points go to the Sag who takes the plunge and goes with two different shades of fuchsia, like fellow Sag Nick Minaj.