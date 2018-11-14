As the cold, winter months approach, so do new beauty and hair trends. With the fall season coming to an end and winter just starting, there are sure to be countless new makeup and hair trends flooding your social feeds. My personal favorite trend to watch out for? The emergence of new hair colors. While seasonal hair colors can seem cyclical, it seems as if there may be a few unexpected hair hues that you'll definitely be seeing as the winter 2018 hair color trends (hint: some are jolly, and some are bright).

Typically, when you think about hair colors that are popular during the cold winter months, you probably think of dark browns and blacks, or dark blondes and brondes. This winter, however, the hair colors that you're most likely to see everywhere are going to be a little warmer, brighter, and easier to maintain.

To give you a breakdown of every hair color that you'll likely see up and down your feed in the coming days and weeks, I've enlisted the help of some of Hollywood's and the editorial world's best, most popular hair stylists. Ahead, Matt Rez and Felix Fischer share what they feel will be the most major hair colors for the winter months. You're gonna be thinking snow sooner than you ever thought possible.

Warm Red Tones

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fischer, whose client roster includes the likes of J. Lo and whose work can be seen on the covers of endless fashion publications, says to think warm in the colder winter months. "Warm, red tones [are] perfect for the girl who bleached her hair too much or needs to add some warmth to brunette hair," the stylist shares. "This winter, it's all about warm under tones and color." Warm tones for winter include a wide range of shades from lighter colors like strawberry blonde, warm cinnamon hair, and shades of copper, to dark tones like hazelnut browns, and auburns.

Rez adds to the notion that one of the biggest winter 2018 hair color trends is warm-toned hair. "Winter is all about keeping warm from the cold and so many of us love that feeling of layering up!" says the stylist. "Controlled warmth for maximum tonal dimension in hair color will be one of the trends."

Who can you look to as inspiration for the warm red tones trend? According to Fischer, Bella Thorne's new red hue and the warmth that Jenna Dewan has added to her mane are two celebs that have accurately channeled the trend.

Since red hair colors are often highly pigmented, it can be a little bit more difficult to maintain, in order to preserve life of your hair color, Fischer suggests using a sulfate-free shampoo and deep conditioning regularly. "Always use a great, sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner like Lanza's Preserving Shampoo and [then] follow up once a week with deep conditioner like Evolis Professional Promote hair masque."

Cold-Brew Balayage

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fischer believes that the "Cold Brew" hair trend still has some life left to it and will definitely carry over into winter 2018. "The “Cold Brew” balayage, which has been big for fall will continue to dominate for winter, essentially face-framing, golden strands," says the colorist.

The cold brew hair trend, which got its name from that moment that you drop a splash of milk into your iced coffee and you see the light-colored liquid mix with the dark brown coffee, has actually been a hit since spring 2018. Essentially, the low-key look is a more subtle balayage with a darker root and lighter, golden face-framing layers. To cop the look, most stylists use a process dubbed "foilayage," which basically is a more in-depth balayage, where the stylist teases the root and then adds a few meticulously placed foils to the ends to lighten up the hair and frame the face for a low maintenance look.

As far as celebs who have channeled the cold brew look, you can look to Bella Hadid who has consistently rocked the trend.

Midight Colors

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to Rez, a trend that he has dubbed "Midlight color technique" will rule your winter 2018 newsfeed. "My 'Midlight color technique' is universal with any hair color to create a tonal balance and most natural, childlike movement of colors," says the colorist. To put it plainly, there are highlights and lowlights, which everyone is familiar with, well "Midlights" are added tones that help to blend contrast in hair. "The 'Midlight' will complement those warmer tones and clients who like cooler tones will also get more pop without being brassy," the colorist adds. "A 'Midlight' is the color that ties the base (and/or lowlight) to the highlight in the silhouette."

According to Rez, adding a natural "Midlight" tone in with your highlights and lowlights will definitely make the process of growing out the hair way easier and fuss-free, ultimately cutting down on the amount of times you'll need to visit the salon after the initial color appointment. "This technique of midlighting hair will make the grow out of hair way more graceful," the Rez shares. "Most clients need a max of four visits to the salon from the softer regrowth."

The great thing about the "Midlight" technique is that it is very versatile and can be used on any hair color and tone — warm or cool. According to Rez, some celebrities that have perfectly channeled the winter hair trend are a few of his very own clients. "Haley Ramm has a 'Midlight' red hair color right now. Tash Oakley, Olivia Holt, and Chiara Ferragni are some of my blonde clients that have had the technique, tying their base and lightest baby blonde together. [And] Christine Evangelista is one of my brunettes that rocks 'Midlights,' as well!"

If you're in need of even more winter hair inspo, then see what Kardashian hair stylist Jen Atkin has to say about the two most major hair styles that will dominate winter 2018.