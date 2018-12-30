Swimsuit szn is 365 days of the year for the KarJenner clan, snow or shine. In 2018, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians sisters delivered while soaking up the sun in Turks and Caicos and basking in the Italian rays, and now, they're hitting the slopes in Aspen for some snow 'n snaps. The group isn't one to let something as insignificant as freezing temperatures or icy conditions get in the way of taking a pic for the 'Gram, and Kendall Jenner's bikini pose in the snow is just as extra as you think it is.

ICYMI, the 23-year-old has been slaying the Instagram game as of late, and she kept up her winning streak with a photo that's here to ring in 2019 with plenty of "likes." On Saturday, Dec. 29, the Victoria's Secret beauty kept the sub-zero temperatures in the Colorado skiing hotspot at bay with a series of steamy bikini snaps, which she appropriately captioned, "F**k it's cold."

In the tongue-in-cheek shots, which she shared to both her Instagram Story and account, Kenny can be striking a model-esque pose while dressed in a tiny pink bikini, a furry snow hat, and big snow boots. Unsurprisingly, she looks stunning (Jenner is the highest-paid model of 2018, after all).

The photo itself is so extra (but in the best way possible), and it's definitely giving her other bikini snap-loving sisters a run for their money. Khloé, who wasn't on the family's Aspen getaway, was understandably feeling the photo and left a comment that pretty much sums up what all of us are thinking. "Hi my name is Khloé Kardashian and I have an addiction to Kendall Jenner!!!!" she wrote, while Hailey Bieber née Baldwin commented "Oh it's like THAT?"

Only the momager wasn't a fan of the snaps. "Get inside and put some slippers on!!!" Kris Jenner scolded her daughter in the comments section.

Meanwhile, older sis Kourtney took the phrase "a picture is worth a thousand words" to heart with her responding 'Gram on Sunday, Dec. 30, and it will make you LOL. Something tells me it's only a matter of time before Kim gets in on the fun.

If you were one of the many people who were disappointed by the fact that Jenner was MIA during the Kardashian's annual Christmas card, it's nice to see the model hanging out with the family for New Year's and living her best, bikini-wearing life.

Sister Kim explained Kendall and Kris's absence from the photo-op via a series of tweets on Dec. 24, writing:

"Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas," which only helps everything make even more sense. Kendall and Kris are super busy people, and it sounds as though they rushed by in between appointments to take a few photos, but the Christmas card they decided to go with was simply the best shot they got. I can't blame them for leaving Kendall and Kris out, can you?"

I guess not, but it's good to see Kenny back on Instagram and showing off her modeling chops with some sultry shots. And something tells me that Jenner's rumored beau, Ben Simmons, is definitely taking notice, especially after his super flirty comment on her last Insta post.

On Dec. 26, the NBA star dropped a few drooling emojis on a black-and-white glamour shot Jenner shared to the social media platform, and I keep refreshing her new bikini pic to see if it garners the same reaction from the athlete. I mean, there's no denying that she looks incredible, plus you have to applaud her for braving the freezing elements to get the perfect shot.

Leave it to Jenner to show us just how to bid 2018 adieu and start the new year off on the best foot.