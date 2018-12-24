If you're anything like me, you've been waiting with bated breath for the 2018 Kardashian Christmas card. After all, the Kardashians are the closest thing there is to a royal family in the U.S., and I know there's no way their holiday photo shoot would disappoint. Luckily, the card was finally posted on Kim's Instagram this morning. I'll forgive her for waiting until the last minute, because this photo is nothing short of totally adorable. However, do you notice something funny about it? If so, you might be wondering why isn't Kendall Jenner in the 2018 Kardashian Christmas card? I mean, is there drama afoot? Did she sleep in too late that day? I have so many questions.

First of all, I was just getting over the fact that there was a chance we wouldn't even be getting a Kardashian Christmas card this year. Based on what Bravo TV reported, Kim apparently said: "I have to say, thanks to last year's Christmas card, that really did just f**k us over," leaving us all to believe that maybe the much-anticipated tradition had officially come to an end. Do you remember all the drama surrounding their 2017 Christmas card? Honestly, there's no way it was easily forgettable. In the KUWTK episode depicting the conflict, Kim and Kourtney had a major argument while trying to settle on a scheduled time for the photo shoot, ending with Kim saying that Kourtney was the "least interesting to look at at." Phew, well, I'm glad that's over and I'm glad they've all let bygones be bygones, but one thing still stands: Is there drama going on with Kendall now?

With how freakin' cute everyone looks in this photo, Kendall's absence is made all the more obvious. And, wait a minute — Kris isn't in the photo either! How could the matriarch of the entire Kar-Jenner clan be missing? There has to be a reasonable explanation, as I'm sure the Kardashians leave no publicity stone unturned. Thanks to Kim's recent tweet about the situation, the mystery has been solved:

It sounds to me like this Christmas card was a totally hectic one to take! I mean, have you ever rounded up such a huge family of children for a photo? It's not easy. Babies cry over the most random things, kids are very easily distracted, and sitting still for a photo shoot over a long period of time is a lot to ask of them. It's incredible to me that every single person in the photo looks so relaxed, happy, and ready for the holidays. It's hard enough for me to take a good selfie, let alone get so many little tykes to pay attention to the camera. I can't even imagine.

Kim continued to tweet: "Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas," which only helps everything make even more sense. Kendall and Kris are super busy people, and it sounds as though they rushed by in between appointments to take a few photos, but the Christmas card they decided to go with was simply the best shot they got. I can't blame them for leaving Kendall and Kris out, can you?

According to US Weekly, Khloe also had some words for a fan commenting on the Christmas card after noticing Kendall's absence: "She’s 23 lol, she’s living her best life!! She’s good." Hey, you heard it straight from the source! It seems like all is good between the Kar-Jenner fam and there are definitely no hard feelings.