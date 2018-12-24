Just in time for the holidays, the Kardashian family is releasing their annual holiday photo and it's just as amazing as previous cards. The Kardashians spare no expense when it comes to over the top holiday cards, but this year the famous family kept it classy and simple by wearing all white. The Kardashian 2018 Christmas card is here and it's all about family this year.

Kim Kardashian posted the photo to her Instagram account on the morning of Christmas Eve. The photo features the whole family (minus a few) wearing all white outfits and sitting on a white couch. Kim captioned the family picture, "CHRISTMAS 2018. This year we waited until the last minute to do a card. Schedules we’re changing, my husband was in and out of town. But The day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us. Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas"

If you know anything about the Kardashians, then you are likely well aware of the fact that their annual holiday photo is of the utmost importance. During an interview with E! News earlier this year, Kim Kardashian made it seem like the family wouldn't be releasing their usual holiday picture this year. As reported by Bravo TV, Kim told the reporter, "I have to say, thanks to last year's Christmas card, that really did just fuck us over," Kim said. "That was so dramatic." (Here's last year's card, sans Kylie who was pregnant at the time.)

Well, it seems like the family had a change of heart and for that, I am very happy. I look forward to this photo every year. Although, based on Kim's post it seems that time got away from them this year, and that seems to be why the photo was released so close to Christmas. Can you blame them, though? I can't even imagine what their calendars must look like, so coordinating everyone together for a picture is probably a very tedious task. Regardless, their 2018 holiday card is absolutely stunning.

There are a few faces missing from the annual holiday photo, though. Kris Kardashian and Kendall Jenner aren't featured here, but the rest of the gang (including all of the kids) made the picture. In her post, Kim Kardashian noted that Kris and Kendall had to rush off to the meeting. I'm guessing this photo must've been the best from the bunch they took, and that's why they are missing. Honestly, it's probably so hard to get a good picture of all the kids with everyone looking and smiling.

You've probably noticed by now that the holiday picture feature's the two newest members of the Kardashian crew: Kylie Jenner's baby, Stormi, and Khloe Kardashian's baby, True (and they look so stinkin' adorable). Both babes made their big debuts this year. Stormi was born on Feb. 1 and True wasn't far behind with an April 12 birthday.

Kourtney Kardashian and her three children managed to sneak in the picture before jet-setting off to Mexico for Christmas with Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie. Here's to hoping that the Kardashian family has a very Merry Christmas, even if they won't all be together.