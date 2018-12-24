Ho, ho, ho, it seems that Christmas is coming earlier for the Kardashian-Disick clan. In an unlikely picture, Scott Disick shared a photo to Instagram of him lounging at a resort alongside his ex-girlfriend (and mother of his three children) Kourtney Kardashian and current girlfriend Sofia Richie. The three are pictured vacationing together at a luxury resort in Mexico with their blended family for the holidays. Basically, Scott Disick's Instagram with Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie is the definition of a modern family this holiday season.

In the post, Scott (@letthelordbewithyou) writes, "What more can a guy ask for. THREE'S COMPANY." The photo shows Scott seated in a beach lounge chair. To his left is Kourtney Kardashian, 39, who is wearing a black bikini. To his right is Sofia Richie, 20, his current girlfriend. The real question here is who took this picture? It looks like it was shot in portrait mode, so maybe Mason got the candid snap? Either way, it's clear that all they want is for the kids to have an amazing Christmas with the whole family. Scott and Kourtney have three children together: Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4.

The Daily Mail first featured photos of the trio vacationing together in Mexico. Honestly, Kourtney and Sofia look a lot like BFFs to me. In the pictures, the two women can be seen sitting next to one another. In one shot, Sofia appears to lean over to Kourtney and then the two look at something together on Kourtney's phone.

It seems that the chumminess between the trio extends beyond relaxing outside. According to the Daily Mail, photos also show the three out to dinner together with Mason, the oldest child that Kourtney and Scott share, on Saturday night. I'm never really sure where Kourtney, Scott, and Sofia all stand together, so it's really nice to see them coming together to spend Christmas with the kids.

Responding to a fan tweet, Khloe Kardashian tweeted her words of approval for the integrated family. She tweeted, "Beyond proud of all of them!!!! This is LOVE!! Your children before anything else!! All amazing adults right right!!!"

Scott Barbour/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Seriously, Khloe is right. Others on the internet seem to agree. The comments on Disick's Instagram post show that fans are so happy to see the three of them together and smiling for the holidays. "this. is. everything." and "love." Others are still on the fence, leaving comments like "weird situation" and "well that's interesting!" I agree. I've got some mixed feelings on this one, too, but I've got to hand it to them. They really do have this co-parenting thing down to a science, and it's amazing to see that Sofia is making a big effort with Kourtney and the kids.

Prior to Scott's post in Mexico, his last picture was of Mason on a private airplane surrounded by birthday balloons. Mason shares a birthday with his younger brother Reign, whose name was also on the cake seen in Scott's post from two days ago.

It is Christmas Eve, so, hopefully, that means there will be more pictures posted from the Disick-Richie-Kardashian Christmas in Mexico. Maybe another picture shot by Mason? Either way, Scott's Instagram post is basically the best present ever. It's the kind of holiday cheer I need in my life so close to Christmas.