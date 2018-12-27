I know we're all distracted by the billions of Kardashian babies that arrived in 2018, Kim and Kanye's extravagant Christmas Eve party, and what the hell is going on with Khloé and Tristan, but I'm also over here checking out Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner's relationship. The two have been quietly dating for some time now, and just when I think maybe the relationship fizzled out without me realizing, something reminds me they're still together. For example, Ben Simmons' comment on Kendall Jenner's Instagram photo is super simple but definitely flirty. At the very least, it's worth noting for anyone who is confused about where these two stand. *Raises hand.*

Jenner and Simmons were first linked together in summer 2018. Back then, a source revealed to People magazine Jenner was keeping things private between her and Simmons. "She’s being very private about her relationship with Ben. Kendall’s really different from her sisters in that sense," the source said. Since then, fans know they've spent more and more time together including with her famous family, and everyone knows that once you're in with the Kardashian siblings, you're really in. (There was a brief moment when fans thought maybe Jenner was dating Anwar Hadid, but that went away organically, too.) Today, Simmons and Jenner remain fairly mum about their romance, but they're obviously still enjoying seeing each other.

Simmons' latest Instagram comment is the most recent proof of this. Late on Dec. 26, Jenner shared a smoldering black and white closeup of herself from the Kardashian-West Christmas party with her 100 million followers. She captioned it with a simple scorpion emoji. Within 16 hours, it gained 2.5 million likes and 13,000 comments, one of which came from her maybe-boyfriend. Simmons kept it simple, too, and left two drooling emojis in the comment section.

Ah, yes. The classic emoji comment. The most streamlined way to express your feelings.

In this screenshot, Simmons comment is right below Jenner's BFF, Hailey Baldwin's.

Instagram/Kendall Jenner

Honestly, #same. Jenner is stunning.

I had my eyes open for Simmons at the famous Kardashian Christmas party but couldn't find him. Jenner, on the other hand, glowed in a neon green dress and stood out like whoa amongst all of the white decor. You can't tell in her black and white photo, but she's brighter than a highlighter, and I mean that as a compliment. It's totally possible Simmons was there and I was just blinded by her majesty.

If Simmons drooling emojis aren't enough for you, consider this: Earlier in December, Jenner actually sat courtside at one of Simmons' basketball games with his mother, Julie Simmons. The two were photographed laughing and chatting throughout the game. Prior to that, Jenner caused a mini-commotion with KUWTK fans when she was videotaped playfully booing Khloé's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, as his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, played against the 76ers.

Whatever is going on between Jenner and Simmons, I'm all about it. If I could, I'd leave my own drooling emojis on their relationship.