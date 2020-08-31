These 13 Celebrity Breakup Tattoos Are Actually Iconic

Post-breakup makeovers aren't for everyone, but IMO, changing up your look can help you heal from heartbreak. That could mean getting bangs, or piercing your belly button, or even doing something as simple as painting your toenails neon green when you usually stick to pink polish. But for some people, ending a relationship calls for a more dramatic change, and if you're looking to bring the drama, then you should check out some celebrity breakup tattoos for inspo.

The problem with getting a couples' tattoo: potentially breaking up. For people with ink dedicated to an ex, a breakup can mean having to get that tat covered or removed... or just having a reminder of their ex etched on them forever. But rather than cover something up, breakup tattoos allow you to celebrate yourself and the next chapter of your life. Celebrities who've gotten new ink pieces following a split often choose uplifting images and phrases, and the result can be so meaningful.

Some A-listers have waited months after a breakup to get inked. Others dropped by the tattoo parlor less than a week after a split. But no matter the process or reasoning, there's no denying these celeb breakup tattoos are legendary.

Zayn Malik Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Less than a week after his March 2018 breakup with Gigi Hadid was announced, Zayn Malik headed to the tattoo parlor to add two new ink pieces to his ever-growing collection. He chose to get the number 25 inked on the left side of his neck (symbolizing his age at the time, perhaps?) and a flower split down the middle, with one half on each side of his neck. Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images But that's not all — the singer also got a huge rose in black ink, stretching from the back of his head all the way down his neck, and fans theorized the tats were Malik's way of coping with the breakup. (But now he and Hadid have a baby on the way, so things seem to have worked out in the end.)

Kristin Cavallari On Aug. 26, 2020, just about four months after announcing her divorce from Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari posted a Instagram of herself getting inked by famed tattoo artist JonBoy with the caption, "Tattoo time." She later took to her IG Stories to share her two new post-divorce tattoos. One of them is a delicate black-ink butterfly outline on her wrist. "Butterflies have been such a sign for me when going through difficult times," she explained in a caption, seemingly alluding to her recent split. JonBoy later shared a pic of the finished product on his own Instagram. @kristincavallari/Instagram The other tattoo features the letters "c," "j," and, "s" in swirling script on her forearm. The initials are in honor of Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor, the three children she shares with Cutler.

Jessica Alba Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images During a September 2016 interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jessica Alba revealed why she'd gotten a delicate Sanskit tattoo on a wrist: her first breakup. Though Alba wouldn't say who the ex is — only that he is "a famous actor" — she did explain the meaning behind the tattoo. "It's lotus in Sanskrit. It means the manifestation of spiritual beauty," she told Colbert. Later, she added, "He was really anti-tattoos, and I felt like after I broke up with him, I found myself again."

Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph Just weeks after announcing their breakup, Bachelor alums Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph reportedly got post-breakup tattoos together. On June 18, 2020, Underwood posted a picture of himself on Instagram getting inked by tattoo artist Jack Townsend, tagging the picture, "A glass of red, some art and good friends!" That same night, Randolph's sister, Michelle, shared a few pictures in her IG Story of her and Randolph getting tats of their own. In one pic, the sisters showed off matching cross tattoos on their pinky fingers, and Michelle tagged Townsend in the photo. Either Townsend was in two places at once, or Underwood and Randolph got inked up together. @__________jack____ /Instagram Neither Underwood nor Townsend has shared what design Underwood chose for his own tattoo.