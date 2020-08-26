Kristin Cavallari's Divorce Tattoos Are So Meaningful

There's nothing like a good old fashioned tat to really commemorate a split and Kristin Cavallari's divorce tattoos are no exception. Kristin posted a picture of herself getting tatted at home (all parties were wearing masks, ofc) to Instagram on Aug. 25, four months following her divorce announcement. She paired the picture with the caption, "tattoo time," and tagged her tattoo artist Jonboy.

She also gave her followers more details in her stories, where she posted pictures of both of her new tattoos. The first was a beautiful script featuring the letters "c," "j," and, "s," on her forearm. The letters are in honor of her three children with ex husband Jay Cutler: Camden, Jax, and Saylor.

Her next tattoo is the one that has fans (read: me) thinking it was a direct response to her recent split from Jay. The tattoo in question is a butterfly on her wrist, which she posted onto her Instagram Story alongside the caption "butterflies have been such a sign for me when going through difficult times." Now, to be fair, her divorce isn't the first "difficult time" Kristin has ever been through. Just five years ago, her brother Michael died of hypothermia and she's been vocal about how much the loss impacted her.

That said, the split from Jay is the most recent "difficult time" she's gone through, so it would make the most sense that the tattoo would be some sort of response to that experience.

Another possibility is that the divorce just reminded her of all of the other difficult times butterflies have helped her through, which prompted her to commemorate them. Whatever the case, I'm happy she was able to find beauty while going through such a difficult time.

Kristin announced her split from Jay on Instagram on April 26 by posting a picture of them taken from behind alongside this caption:

With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.

While things reportedly got extremely messy shortly after the announcement was made, it seems as though the dust has finally settled... and, by that, I mean new rumors of budding drama are no longer appearing in headlines literally every day. Here's to hoping that, along with the tattoos, are real signs things are on the up and up!