I don't know about you, but I pay relatively close attention to my zodiac. It reassures me about daily life occurrences, provides pretty relevant dating advice, and most importantly, it helps me make certain (non-consequential) decisions. Speaking of which, I recently took a look at the 2019 Starbucks Zodiac drink recommendation wheel that was recently released on Starbucks' Instagram page, and even though it seriously makes me wish I were a Capricorn (because cold brew is #life), I will most definitely have to try my sign's drink.

Alright, I was born at the very end of June, which makes me a Cancer. So, according to the wheel, my go-to drink should be a Honey Citrus Mint Tea. And while I've never had this lovely-sounding beverage, it seems like now would be the time to try it. Starbucks describes the tea-based beverage as "when comfort is life," and honestly, that makes total sense. Cancer babes are known for having ~all the feels~, for being more hospitable than others, and for enjoying a night in every once in a while. So, a comforting drink definitely makes sense for a Cancer. Anyway, check out what your sign's drink is, below. You might end up discovering your new favorite sip.

Aquarius: Starbucks Blonde Latte Courtesy Of Starbucks Maybe you were born at the very beginning of the year, and if so, you're a smart and non-confrontational Aquarius. Your go-to drink should be the Starbucks Blonde Latte, according to the wheel, so get sipping and prepare for that sweet, sweet boost of caffeine.

Pisces: Java Chip Frappuccino Courtesy Of Starbucks If any of your besties, family members, or partners happen to be early spring babes, you're probably well-aware of the fact that Pisces are known for being intuitive and wise. This is why their Starbucks drink is "a daydream come true," according to the wheel, aka a Java Chip Frappuccino. Far out.

Aries: Pink Drink Courtesy Of Starbucks Those born between late March and mid April are Aries signs, and according to the wheel, their go-to Starbucks drink is the Pink Drink. Aries are known for their big personalities and for having a wide range of interests, so it's no wonder they were assigned such a colorful sip.

Taurus: Iced Matcha Green Tea Latte Courtesy Of Starbucks Taurus signs are known for doing well under pressure and for their hardcore loyalty, which means their go-to drink is an Iced Matcha Green Tea Latte, per the Starbucks wheel. They are truly on-the-go all day, everyday, so I get it.

Gemini: Americano Courtesy Of Starbucks The wild and hard-to-pin Gemini should be drinking an Americano, according to the Wheel, because it's "twice as nice." With two shots of espresso, it appears to be symbolic of the twins that represent the sign.

Cancer: Honey Citrus Mint Tea Courtesy Of Starbucks Ah, the Cancer. We're emotional, controlling, and independent. So, it should come as no surprise that our corresponding drink, according to the wheel, is the "comforting" Honey Citrus Mint Tea. TBH I could go for one right now.

Leo: Iced Passion Tango Tea Courtesy Of Starbucks Most of the Leos in your life are most likely leaders, the center of attention, and highly sensitive. Their go-to drink is an Iced Passion Tango Tea, according to the wheel, and I don't know about you, but I wouldn't be too upset about that.

Virgo: Iced Caramel Macchiato Courtesy Of Starbucks The Virgo is known for being a practical perfectionist, so they've probably already calculated their assigned Starbucks Drink. And according the wheel, their go-to drink should be a "deliciously detailed" Iced Caramel Macchiato. You already guessed that though, didn't you?

Libra: Flat White with Signature Espresso Courtesy Of Starbucks Ah, the late September/early October born Libra. Known for being balanced, confident, and romantic, any classic Libra should be sipping on a Flat White with Signature Espresso, according to the Starbucks wheel. The drink doesn't taste too strong and it isn't too sweet — in fact, it's juuuust right.

Scorpio: Espresso Shot Courtesy Of Starbucks If you've ever dated a Scorpio, you know they can be — well — a lot to handle. But, they're also incredibly sexy and super loyal. So that's why their drink, according to the wheel, happens to be a shot of espresso. They're intense, but just the right kind of intense. You know?

Sagittarius: Mango Dragonfruit Starbucks Refreshers Courtesy Of Starbucks Hey, Sagittarii. You value your freedom like nothing else, and you're stubborn as heck. Let's face it: you're wild at heart. Your drink is the Mango Dragonfruit Starbucks Refresher, per the wheel, so go out, be free, and sip this wherever you feel most independent. You're welcome.