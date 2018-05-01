I usually switch my regular morning hot coffee for something a little cooler when the weather warms up. Starbucks already has plenty of options when it comes to tasty cold sips, but the coffee chain has recently added even more variety to its menu when it comes to topping off your favorite beverage. Starbucks introduced a new cold brew coffee-flavored whipped cream, and you'll probably want to add it to every drink you order from now on. With the arrival of this new sweet topping, though, you might be wondering exactly what you can put Starbucks' Sweet Cold Brew Whipped Cream on.

This new, delicious topping from Starbucks is made with a "luscious infusion of cold brew coffee, dark caramel sauce, and white chocolate mocha sauce," according to Starbucks. So, you get the coffee flavor from the cold brew, and you get the sweetness you want from the whipped cream and chocolate sauces. Honestly, this sounds like it would taste delicious as a treat all on its own, but it also makes a great addition to many of the Starbucks drinks you already know and love (for the low, low price of 50 cents).

Just imagine your favorite Starbucks drink. Got it? Now imagine it with Sweet Cold Brew Whipped Cream on top. Do you want to run to the nearest Starbucks and try it for yourself now? Here are some suggestions to get your Cold Brew Whipped Cream obsession started.

1 Triple Mocha Frappuccino Starbucks Along with the announcement of the new Sweet Cold Brew Whipped Cream, Starbucks also revealed two new frappuccino flavors on the permanent menu. The Triple Mocha Frappuccino is made with layers of delicious Sweet Cold Brew Whipped Cream, dark mocha sauce, and dark mocha frappuccino. Plus, since Starbucks already includes the new whipped cream in this frozen coffee creation, all you need to do is order one and enjoy — no special instructions necessary.

2 Ultra Caramel Frappuccino Starbucks The Ultra Caramel Frappuccino is the other frappuccino flavor staying on Starbucks menus for good. It's also the other frappuccino flavor that's already made with the Sweet Cold Brew Whipped Cream. With combined flavors of caramel, coffee, and the newest whipped cream, you'll definitely want to add the Ultra Caramel Frappuccino to your regular order rotation.

3 Caffè Mocha Starbucks Starbucks' Caffè Mocha sounds like it was literally made for the addition of Sweet Cold Brew Whipped Cream. Per the description of the sip on the Starbucks website, the Caffè Mocha is made with espresso, mocha sauce, steamed milk, and finished off with a swirled dollop of whipped cream. The Cold Brew Whipped Cream flavors almost perfectly complement that combination, and the dark caramel sauce flavor in the whipped cream is the perfect addition to this chocolate-caramel party. So, swap out regular whipped cream for the Sweet Cold Brew Whipped Cream the next time you order a Caffè Mocha (hot or iced) for a delightful, new flavor experience.

4 Cinnamon Dolce Latte Starbucks From the description of the Cinnamon Dolce Latte on Starbucks website, it's made with cinnamon dolce flavored syrup, espresso, and steamed milk. The drink is also topped with whipped cream and a cinnamon dolce topping, so it's the perfect opportunity to swap out the OG whipped cream for the new Sweet Cold Brew Whipped Cream. With the coffee and chocolate flavors in the Cold Brew Whipped Cream and the cinnamon and espresso flavors in the drink, this new combination might just become your go-to order. Plus, you can order the Cinnamon Dolce Latte hot, iced, or as a frappuccino, so you can really enjoy it however you prefer it.

5 Java Chip Frappuccino Starbucks OK, a Java Chip Frappuccino topped with Sweet Cold Brew Whipped Cream sounds like a match made in frappuccino heaven. From the name of the frappuccino, you can tell that coffee is at the forefront of this frozen sip, and it's described on the Starbucks website that it's made with Frappuccino chips, mocha sauce, coffee, milk, and ice. The coffee-forward flavors of the Cold Brew Whipped Cream mixed with the icy java flavors in the frappuccino are the perfect caffeinated pair.