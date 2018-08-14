Whenever I come across a new Starbucks drink, I always check how much caffeine is in it. I take my coffee very seriously, and will kindly pass on any beverage that won't wake me up in the morning. Thankfully, Starbucks' newest creation — the Protein Blended Cold Brew — has the caffeine boost that I crave. Heck, it even includes plant-based protein, and the combination is sure to put a pep in your step. If you're anything like me, though, you probably care more about how much caffeine is in Starbucks Protein Blended Cold Brew. I'm happy to announce that you'll still get your fix upon ordering one, so go ahead and try something new.

There are two types of Starbucks Protein Blended Cold Brews, which include the Cacao Protein Blended Cold Brew and the Almond Protein Blended Cold Brew. In addition to their plant-based protein, each drink has 180 milligrams of caffeine. So, you can totally skip your normal coffee order and treat yourself to a Protein Blended Cold Brew. Come to think of it, these drinks have even more caffeine than Starbucks' Coffee Frappuccino, which only has 95 milligrams in a grande. By trying the new selections, you have nothing to loose.

Now that you know how much caffeine is in each drink, let's talk about what else is added to the mix while making them. Of course, the ingredients are completely dependent on which drink you decide to order. Again, you have two choices: the Cacao Protein Blended Cold Brew and the Almond Protein Blended Cold Brew. Even though they both look similar, each one is unique and includes different amounts of protein.

As someone who puts almond milk in pretty much everything I drink, I'm very drawn to the Almond Protein Blended Cold Brew. The blended drink is made with a combination of Starbucks Cold Brew, Almondmilk, Banana Date Fruit Blend, almond butter, ice, and 12 grams of plant-based protein. Again, this drink has 180 milligrams of caffeine, so it's sure to give you the boost you need in the morning.

If you like a subtle taste of chocolate when you wake up, you might like the Cacao Protein Blended Cold Brew. This one is a little bit different, because it combines Starbucks Cold Brew with Coconutmilk. Baristas also blend cacao powder into the mix, as well as Banana Date Fruit Blend, 10 grams of plant-based protein, and ice. This drink also has 180 milligrams of caffeine, and I'm ready to give it a try.

If these ingredients aren't enough, Starbucks suggests customizing the Protein Blended Cold Brew selections yourself. If you'd rather taste more coffee in your drink, add another shot of Starbucks Espresso Roast. You can even add more plant-based protein to your order by adding an extra packet to your cup.

Regardless of which way you take your Protein Blended Cold Brew, you'll get the caffeine you need to start your morning with a boost. Keep in mind that each selection only comes in a grande, so the amount of caffeine you get will not be depend on the drink's size. Even so, it'll give you the fix you need when you stop for coffee.