The 14 Best Proposals Of 2018 Will Make You "Aww" Out Loud

If you're as obsessed with celebrity relationships as I am, is there anything more exciting than the news of your favorite two stars deciding to spend their lives together? I'm talking about celebrity proposals, of course, and this year's best proposals of 2018 did not disappoint.

Even though I had to say "thank u, next" to one of my favorite engaged couples of the year, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, sorting through the best celeb proposals of the year makes me feel a little bit better. This year, pop culture power couples were devoting to life partnership left and right, and it was really nice to see, TBH. From surprise engagements and overdue announcements to so extra proposals and jaw-dropping giant rings, 2018 brought us all kinds of celebrity commitments.

Pop stars like Lady Gaga and Ed Sheeran are now officially locked down, Gwyneth Paltrow and Robin Thicke are ready to give marriage another try, and it looks like a couple of Bachelor Nation duos might actually make it. Yeah, the roller coaster ride of celebrity romances can be a little depressing at times, but these proposals show us that the real deal is still alive and well.

Check out the 14 best celebrity proposals of 2018, and get ready to go, "Awwww!"

Lady Gaga & Christian Carino Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If Lady Gaga wasn't already having the year of her life, things may have gotten even sweeter. She announced her engagement to Christian Carino by calling him her fiancé at Elle's Women in Hollywood event in October. I don't know about you, but I'm goo-goo for Gaga's love story.

Robin Thicke & April Love Geary Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Robin Thicke asked his longtime GF, April Love Geary, to marry him on Christmas Eve. I guess he'd be "lost without" her if they didn't make things forever-ever official.

Ed Sheeran & Cherry Seaborn teddysphotos on Instagram Ed Sheeran got engaged to his grade school sweetheart Cherry Seaborn in early 2018. Based on his sweet and sappy heartbreak ballads, I could not be more thrilled that the singer-songwriter found true love.

Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen bkoof on Instagram Bachelorette Becca Kufrin beat the odds by locking down a fiancé at the end of her season. She chose mild-mannered Garrett Yrigoyen which tells me that nice guys really can finish first.

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber Unless you've been living under a rock, you know that Justin Bieber proposed to Hailey Baldwin in 2018 with a massive rock. They took marrying your BFF to a whole new level, and even though they're officially hubbies now, I can't look away from these young lovebirds.

Lea Michele & Zandy Reich leamichele on Instagram In April, America's sweetheart, Lea Michele, got engaged to Zandy Reich. She made the announcement on Instagram by posting a photo of this 4-carat sparkler. I mean, I'd say yes a thousand times to that ring too.

Chance the Rapper & Kirsten Corley chancetherapper on Instagram Chance the Rapper showed us his sweet side this year by asking his longtime lady friend, Kirsten Corley, to marry him. Their backyard proposal was intimate, sincere, and everything I'd want, TBH.

Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuck gwynethpaltrow on Instagram Notorious conscious uncoupler Gwyneth Paltrow decided to give marriage another go this year. She announced her engagement to Brad Falchuck in January, and the two tied the knot in September.

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra nickjonas on Instagram After announcing their engagement with matching Instagram posts this August, Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra got married in December. Although it all happened within a few months time, their engagement and over-the-top wedding were seriously relationship goals.

Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon ashley_iaconetti on Instagram For Bachelor Nation fans, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's on-screen proposal during the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise was the satisfying love story we all needed to see. Iaconetti notoriously chased Haibon to no avail, and after years of being turned down finally paid off, I guess she's the exception to the rule.

Debby Ryan & Josh Dun Ex-Disney starlet and recent lead in Netflix's Insatiable, Debby Ryan, got engaged to Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots in late December. Their New Zealand proposal was totally swoon-worthy, and in an adorable Instagram recap, she said that he asked her "to be his forever dude." I never thought I'd say this, but "dudes for life" actually sounds pretty good.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino & Lauren Pesce mikethesituation on Instagram The Jersey Shore's Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino threw out his party animal ways and decided to lock things down with his girlfriend Lauren Pesce. After watching one or two (or all) episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, I can conclude that Pesce seems loyal AF, and marrying her was probably the best decision Sorrentino ever made.

Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images What's better than one royal engagement in a calendar year? Two royal engagements, of course. Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank announced their engagement in January, and in true royal fashion, were married later this year.