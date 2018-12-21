The 7 Most Stunning Weddings Of 2018 Will Make You Happy-Sob
2018 was quite the year for celebrity romances. We saw a few new power couples pop up, we said "thank u, next" to those who didn't last, and we saw some stars make it forever-ever official by tying the knot. I don't know about you, but the most stunning weddings of 2018 make me feel all warm and fuzzy inside — and maybe also a little jelly about big-budget nuptials.
So, which celebrities made it official in 2018? In the last year, stars like Nick Jonas, Amy Schumer, Kaley Cuoco, and Mandy Moore got married. We were also #blessed with a Game of Thrones dream union and not one, but two royal weddings. Some came as a surprise while others were highly anticipated events. Some held intimate backyard weddings, and some got married in castles. Some wore sassy jumpsuits and pink dresses, and others wore 75-foot veils. And pretty much all of the weddings inspired some serious relationship goals.
Celeb weddings come in all shapes and sizes, and we got to see some of our favorite stars commit to life partnership in a variety of charming ways that were honestly romantic AF. These are the most stunning celebrity weddings of 2018.
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas and were married this year and had a wedding with an extra vibe that was actually pretty amazing. Priyanka walked down the aisle wearing a 75-foot wedding veil and somehow, the whole thing seemed to work.
Amy Schumer & Chris Fischer
Funny girl Amy Schumer married chef Chris Fischer earlier this year. By the looks of it, their Malibu wedding was intimate and sweet with some pretty epic views.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
Even if you didn't catch The Royal Wedding on live TV, you probably couldn't escape all the hype surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fairytale story. Seeing an American marry her Prince Charming was and exiting event, to say the least.
Kit Harrington & Rose Leslie
For Game of Thrones fans, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's 2018 wedding was an actual dream come true. This is one celebrity couple I wouldn't mind going on a double-date with.
Kaley Cuoco & Karl Cooke
With a bridal jumpsuit like this and the clever hashtag #kcsquared, Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cooke's wedding might be my favorite from 2018.
Mandy Moore & Taylor Goldsmith
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith got married this year at a low-key (but super gorgeous) backyard wedding that doesn't resemble any backyards I've ever seen. Her blush-pink gown was just the icing on this very, very pretty wedding cake.
Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank
2018 blessed us with a second royal wedding: The marriage of Princess Eugenie of York and British wine merchant Jack Brooksbank. Similar to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they tied the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Personally, I think I could see 10 royal weddings a year and still swoon every time.
Well, now I'm all pumped up about the celeb weddings that 2019 will bring. Celebrity courtships seem to be a fragile thing, but when they work out, they remind us why we believe in true love.