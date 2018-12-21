The 7 Most Stunning Weddings Of 2018 Will Make You Happy-Sob

2018 was quite the year for celebrity romances. We saw a few new power couples pop up, we said "thank u, next" to those who didn't last, and we saw some stars make it forever-ever official by tying the knot. I don't know about you, but the most stunning weddings of 2018 make me feel all warm and fuzzy inside — and maybe also a little jelly about big-budget nuptials.

So, which celebrities made it official in 2018? In the last year, stars like Nick Jonas, Amy Schumer, Kaley Cuoco, and Mandy Moore got married. We were also #blessed with a Game of Thrones dream union and not one, but two royal weddings. Some came as a surprise while others were highly anticipated events. Some held intimate backyard weddings, and some got married in castles. Some wore sassy jumpsuits and pink dresses, and others wore 75-foot veils. And pretty much all of the weddings inspired some serious relationship goals.

Celeb weddings come in all shapes and sizes, and we got to see some of our favorite stars commit to life partnership in a variety of charming ways that were honestly romantic AF. These are the most stunning celebrity weddings of 2018.

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra priyankachopra on Instagram Nick Jonas and were married this year and had a wedding with an extra vibe that was actually pretty amazing. Priyanka walked down the aisle wearing a 75-foot wedding veil and somehow, the whole thing seemed to work.

Amy Schumer & Chris Fischer amyschumer on Instagram Funny girl Amy Schumer married chef Chris Fischer earlier this year. By the looks of it, their Malibu wedding was intimate and sweet with some pretty epic views.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Even if you didn't catch The Royal Wedding on live TV, you probably couldn't escape all the hype surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fairytale story. Seeing an American marry her Prince Charming was and exiting event, to say the least.

Kit Harrington & Rose Leslie roseleslie_got on Instagram For Game of Thrones fans, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's 2018 wedding was an actual dream come true. This is one celebrity couple I wouldn't mind going on a double-date with.

Kaley Cuoco & Karl Cooke kaleycuoco on Instagram With a bridal jumpsuit like this and the clever hashtag #kcsquared, Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cooke's wedding might be my favorite from 2018.

Mandy Moore & Taylor Goldsmith mandymooremm on Instagram Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith got married this year at a low-key (but super gorgeous) backyard wedding that doesn't resemble any backyards I've ever seen. Her blush-pink gown was just the icing on this very, very pretty wedding cake.