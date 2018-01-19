Gwyneth Paltrow's Engagement Ring From Brad Falchuk Is Seriously Gigantic

They've dated for almost four years, and now Gwyneth Paltrow has confirmed her engagement to director Brad Falchuk. So, I guess they are officially "consciously coupled"? The pair announced the news with a story in the bride-to-be's infamous Goop Magazine — because of course they did — and taking center stage in the feature is Gwyneth Paltrow's gigantic engagement ring.

In the black-and-white image, Paltrow faces the camera with a big smile on her face, though let's be honest — her toothy grin doesn't hold a candle to the seriously impressive rock on the fourth finger of her left hand, which she's got casually flung around Falchuk's neck and is resting on his shoulder.

Of course, this is no basic ring I'm talking about here. And I mean, are you even surprised? This is Gwyneth Paltrow, after all, a celebrity who is known for blazing trails by doing things her own unique way. Who can forget the way she introduced us all to a new phrase for divorce — "conscious uncoupling" — when she separated from her husband of 11 years, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, back in 2014? And she pretty much single-handedly made coffee enemas and cupping happen. So, I'm really not all that surprised that she went with a totally unique design to mark her engagement.

No diamond solitaire here, guys. Instead, the gorgeous piece of jewelry features a huge, dark-colored stone. Is it a ruby? A sapphire? A black diamond halo like the one Carrie got from Mr. Big in Sex and the City? Someone please let us know!

But while we don't have much inside info on the rock, the Academy Award-winner did get real in the accompanying article — which is part of the second edition of Goop's “Sex & Love” issue — about what it's like to take a leap of faith, fall in love, and get engaged again after divorce.

"Personally, at midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be," she explains. "I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy."

I am loving Paltrow's candidness here, especially given the fact that the couple usually keeps such a low profile. The two first met back in 2010 when Gwyn guest-starred as Holly Holiday on Glee, a show for which Falchuk was both a writer-producer and co-creator. They officially started dating in the summer of 2014 and have pretty much flown under the radar ever since.

"For the first time, I feel like I’m in an adult relationship that is sometimes very uncomfortable," Paltrow explained in the Goop piece. "He sort of demands a certain level of intimacy and communication that I haven’t been held to before. What came up in the first couple of years of our relationship was how incapable I was in this realm — how I feared intimacy and communication”

So honest! Meanwhile, shortly before the issue’s release, the couple confirmed their engagement with a sweet statement to Good Morning America.

Heres what they said:

We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship.

I'm really happy Gwyneth found love for the second time, and I can't wait to see what her wedding will be like. Will she walk down the aisle with cup marks on her back? Will she be carrying a bouquet of jade eggs? And will the guests all be going home at the night with a gratis jar of her lust-inducing Sex Dust?

Finger crossed.